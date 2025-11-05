Queen Elizabeth’s corgis’ future confirmed after Andrew and Fergie’s Royal Lodge exit

In the week since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of all his titles, styles and honours, attention has been focused on the living arrangements of he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but what will happen to the Corgis?

Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Andrew have shared a long-standing cohabitation arrangement since 2008, living together at the Royal Lodge. Amid renewed scrutiny of Fergie and Andrew’s residency arrangement, the former couple are now reportedly moving into separate houses.

It remains unknown who the Queen’s corgis will remain with. (Credit: Getty)

As reported by The Times, the Duke has not paid rent on Royal Lodge since 2003. Documents reveal that Andrew secured a 75-year lease in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and investing at least £7.5 million in renovations. His annual rent? Just “one peppercorn (if demanded).”

Now, Andrew is slated to move to a property on the Private Sandringham estate. But questions still linger about the future living arrangements of Fergie and the seven dogs they share.

Sarah Ferguson gave an update on the corgis a year after the Queen’s death. (Credit: Instagram)

Two of the corgis, Muick and Sandy, previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Following her death in 2022, the corgis went into the custody of her son, Andrew, as he was the one who initially gifted his mother the canine friends. However, Fergie has always been open about their close bond.

A year after The Queen’s death, Fergie revealed on Instagram that her former mother-in-law had entrusted her with the care of the dogs, who were settling in to their new home at the Royal Lodge. She was “delighted to say they are thriving,” she wrote.

But, with questions now lingering over Fergie’s new living arrangements and rumours of a move to Australia, royal enthusiasts are concerned about where the dogs will live.

Queen Elizabeth II had more than 30 corgis over her lifetime. (Credit: Getty)

In response to the growing speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that “the corgis will remain with the family.” But they have not yet specified if Fergie or Andrew will be responsible for the dog’s care.

“It has not been announced yet where Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will live, after she moves out of Royal Lodge,” HELLO!‘s Homes Editor Rachel Aver said. “The pair inherited Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis when she passed away, so the dogs will influence the decision too — they will need to be provided with adequate outdoor space, after all, they were used to 98 acres at Royal Lodge.”

