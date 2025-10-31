Andrew plots his revenge on Prince William: “Take him down a peg or three”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has officially been stripped of his royal titles and now he’s out for revenge.

The 65-year-old brother of King Charles is out for blood after it was announced he would no longer have the title of “Prince” and would have to move out of Royal Lodge immediately.

Royal insiders have exclusively told Woman’s Day that Andrew is convinced that Prince William is behind his banishment and he’s plotting to team up with Prince Harry to take William down.

“It’s common knowledge that William was the driving force behind the King’s decision to strip the Yorks of their titles, and now he’s pushing hard behind the scenes to get him evicted from Royal Lodge and banished entirely – preferably overseas,” our source spills.

“Andrew is well aware of that and he’s absolutely furious. He used to be fond of his cousin,” but now he thinks he “deserves to be taken down a peg or three – and he’s hoping the enlist the Sussexes to help him do that

Prince William has reportedly had ‘no time’ for Andrew for years. Credit: Getty.

According to our insiders, Andrew is hoping Harry will be as motivated as he is to take William down.

“It’s highly unlikely he’ll have any luck getting through to Meghan because she’s known to be disgusted by him, but Andrew’s hopeful he can get through to Harry and pushing Eugenie to help make it happen,” the royal insider continues.

“He was grateful that Harry went out of his way to deny rumours of a fight between them and would like to thank him for doing that, whilst brainstorming ways they can cut William down to size together.”

The frosty relationship between Andrew and William came to a head when Andrew attempted to stand next to William outside the Duchess of Kent’s funeral earlier this year.

Even when the Queen was alive William couldn’t understand why Andrew was protected or given pass after pass when reports emerged alleging his involvement in one shady business deal after another, and he finds his uncle’s alleged association with Epstein so sickening and unforgivable on every level,” says our insider.

The final straw for Prince William was the reported leaked email exchange between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein from 2019, in which Andrew allegedly told the convicted pedophile “we’re in this together”.

“He’s wanted him gone for many years and the recent email evidence gave him the perfect excuse to take his father aside, along with other senior courtiers, and insist they collectively put their feet down,” the insider continues.

The royal brothers have been estranged for years. Credit: Getty.

“William can’t stand the thought of being anywhere near Andrew at this stage, which is why he wants him and Sarah gone long before he, Kate and the children move in to their new property, which is only a stone’s throw from their estate. So there’s no backing down or reprieve at this point, which is why Andrew’s given up on trying to mend fences with William and set his sights on teaming up with the Sussexes instead.”

Andrew’s banishment from the royal family comes in the wake of the publication Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, in which she alleged Prince Andrew saw having sex with her when she was 17 years old as his “birthright”. Andrew has continuously denied the allegations, and in February 2022, he paid Virginia an out-of-court settlement for $24 million without accepting liability.

