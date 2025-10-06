Prince William says he won’t repeat his parents’ mistakes: ‘I just want to do what’s best for my children’

Prince William has opened up in one of his most candid interviews yet, revealing how his parents’ turbulent marriage shaped the way he approaches family life with Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Appearing on the October 3 episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveller, the Prince of Wales admitted that the lessons of his childhood remain front of mind as he raises his own family.
“My parents got divorced when I was 8,” William reflected. “You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents. I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older.”
For William, that means creating a home filled with “safety, security, [and] love,” something he describes as essential after watching the very public collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. Their separation and eventual divorce not only dominated headlines in the 1990s but also left lasting scars on their young sons.
Determined not to repeat history, William is adamant that his marriage to Kate will endure the pressures of royal life.
That protective stance extends to the intense media scrutiny that has long surrounded the monarchy. “The media were so insatiable back then… literally everywhere,” William recalled of the tabloid frenzy of his parents’ era.
“If you let that creep in, the damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family. And so, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is and those who overstep it, I’ll fight against,” he said.
The past two years have been particularly challenging for the Waleses, with both Kate and King Charles facing cancer diagnoses. During the episode, William admitted the period was “the hardest year I’ve ever had,” as he worked to shield his children from fear while balancing royal duties.
Still, he insists that adversity has only strengthened their bond. “But it’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job.”
As heir to the throne, William knows he carries the weight of both history and expectation. But when it comes to family, his priority is clear: stability above all else. “I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”
Where to watch Prince William’s episode of The Reluctant Traveller in Australia
Prince William appears in season three episode four of The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, on Apple TV+