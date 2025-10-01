Prince William and Princess Catherine’s “no-go zone” around new property is causing chaos

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales haven’t even moved into their new home yet, but they’re already causing chaos in the neighbourhood!

Renovations are underway at Forest Lodge, and the royal couple plans to impose a “no-go zone” around the property’s perimeter – much to the frustration of nearby residents.

(Credit: Alamy)

William and Catherine are set to move into Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion near Windsor Great Park, in the coming months – but they’ve already made their presence felt in the area.

The new exclusion zone will cover 150 acres and prohibit anyone from trespassing onto the grounds. According to The Sun, locals risk immediate arrest if they cross the “no trespassing” signs.

The 3.7 kilometre perimeter is intended to protect the Wales family – the future king and queen and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis – by providing them with an enhanced level of privacy.

(Credit: Getty)

The outlet added that while residents understand that the royals need a higher level of security than their neighbours, some locals have been left fuming over the changes and disruptions.

“Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth,” one resident told the publication. “We pay annually towards the upkeep of a park but we are no longer going to be allowed to use part of it.”

They added, “They’ve only given us a few days’ notice to say this section of forest is closing forever. Now I’ll need to get in my car to drive further afield to take my dog for a walk.”

Residents will also lose access to Windsor Great Park through Cranbourne Gate, which locals paid AU$220 a year to use.

The new exclusion zone will also be closely monitored with 24/7 surveillance cameras.

