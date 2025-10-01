Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Royals Prince William

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s “no-go zone” around new property is causing chaos

Neighbours aren’t happy!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales haven’t even moved into their new home yet, but they’re already causing chaos in the neighbourhood!

Advertisement

Renovations are underway at Forest Lodge, and the royal couple plans to impose a “no-go zone” around the property’s perimeter – much to the frustration of nearby residents.

(Credit: Alamy)

William and Catherine are set to move into Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion near Windsor Great Park, in the coming months – but they’ve already made their presence felt in the area.

The new exclusion zone will cover 150 acres and prohibit anyone from trespassing onto the grounds. According to The Sun, locals risk immediate arrest if they cross the “no trespassing” signs.

Advertisement

The 3.7 kilometre perimeter is intended to protect the Wales family – the future king and queen and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis – by providing them with an enhanced level of privacy.

(Credit: Getty)

The outlet added that while residents understand that the royals need a higher level of security than their neighbours, some locals have been left fuming over the changes and disruptions.

“Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth,” one resident told the publication. “We pay annually towards the upkeep of a park but we are no longer going to be allowed to use part of it.”

Advertisement

They added, “They’ve only given us a few days’ notice to say this section of forest is closing forever. Now I’ll need to get in my car to drive further afield to take my dog for a walk.”

Residents will also lose access to Windsor Great Park through Cranbourne Gate, which locals paid AU$220 a year to use.

The new exclusion zone will also be closely monitored with 24/7 surveillance cameras.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement