Prince William opens up about how George, Charlotte, and Louis are coping with Kate’s cancer journey

Prince William is opening up about how his family has been navigating life since Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis last year.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation with actor Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveller, the Prince of Wales reflected on how he and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are processing the difficult experience together.

(Credit: Apple)

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting,” William explained.

“We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Kate first shared her diagnosis in March 2024, following abdominal surgery earlier that year.

She underwent chemotherapy before announcing her remission in early 2025. In her initial public statement, the Princess stressed how important it was to frame the situation in a way her children could understand.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” she said at the time.

Advertisement

(Credit: Apple)

Despite the challenges, William says the family has leaned on one another. “It’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay,” he told Levy.

He also admitted that 2024 was one of the toughest years of his life, with both Kate and King Charles facing cancer diagnoses. “Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father… it’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job,” he said.

Now, William says things are moving in a more hopeful direction. “Yes, things are good,” he shared. “Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news.”

Advertisement

Where to watch Prince William’s episode of The Reluctant Traveller in Australia

Prince William appears in season three episode four of The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, on Apple TV+

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.