PHIL DAMPIER OPINION: Inside King Charles and Prince William’s growing divide

“Thank you William.”
When King Charles uttered those three words to his son for a pledge of loyalty and a kiss on the cheek at the Coronation in 2023, the love between them was obvious for all to see.
But two years into the reign of Charles III, the relationship between the monarch and the heir to the throne is much more complicated and nuanced.
Both royals have been under severe pressure because the King and William’s wife, Catherine, have been battling cancer.
So it’s not surprising there has been some friction between them.
Charles was hoping William would move his family into Windsor Castle, using at least one of their many homes.
But the Prince of Wales has decided to live at nearby Forest Lodge, where he believes his wife and three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, will be happier.
I’m also told Charles is not comfortable with aides close to William leaking nuggets of how he might operate when his time comes, as if he is a King in waiting.
And the pair disagree on how to handle disgraced Prince Andrew, with Charles taking a more sympathetic approach, while William wants to banish him completely.
An attempt to merge press offices a few years ago failed and sometimes separate briefings look like a power struggle between father and son.
Senior royals like Princess Anne have closed ranks around Charles, but everything depends on his health.
Royal author Lady Colin Campbell recently told me: “William has always had a tetchy and prickly side and likes to do things his way.
“There is no doubt this stems from his childhood as he saw his parents’ marriage fall apart and then, of course, suffered the death of his mother, Diana.
“I think the King thinks he is slightly lazy, but they are much closer now because they have had to cooperate, faced with Harry and Meghan’s departure and war of words.
“They have had to put up a united front for self-preservation and the future of the monarchy.
“Harry has driven a wedge between himself and his family but brought Charles and William together.”
Another source has told me the King is sometimes jealous of William and Kate’s youthful star status and the amount of time they spend with the Middleton family.
A doting grandfather, he would love to see more of their children, especially as he doesn’t see Harry and Meghan’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
Ironically, I’m told that the King used to get on better with Harry than he did with William, but that has, of course, changed.
We must all hope Charles and William continue to put aside any differences for the greater good.