Camilla thinks King Charles is ‘weak’ reveals royal correspondent, Phil Dampier

There must be times when Queen Camilla thinks : “Why did I get involved in this?”
The woman who was once content to be a country housewife and part-time royal mistress is now front and centre of public life.
But at 78, she is not only dealing with her work commitments but also trying to negotiate a bitter family feud involving her husband King Charles and his two sons William and Harry.
And insiders have told me she sometimes feels the strain.
“There are moments when Camilla would rather be sipping a glass of wine at her home in Wiltshire surrounded by her grandkids” a close friend told me recently.
“She never wanted to be a world figure but she knew what she was taking on when she married Charles, and she is devoted to him.
“That doesn’t mean he doesn’t drive her crazy sometimes!
“She needs to get away from him for a few days sometimes and out of the royal goldfish bowl and her home Ray Mill House in Lacock is her refuge which keeps her sane.”
When Harry flew to see his father after he was diagnosed with cancer 19 months ago, Camilla was there, despite the brickbats her stepson had thrown at her.
Her main concern was that Charles wasn’t put under undue stress.
In his book Spare, Harry called Camilla the “other woman” and claimed she had sacrificed him on her personal PR altar, “leaving bodies in her wake.”
That hurt — mainly because it wasn’t true — and I’m told Camilla won’t forgive Harry easily.
She understands the King wants some sort of reconciliation with Harry before it’s too late, but she also thinks he needs to be taught a lesson.
She stayed away when Charles met his son for less than an hour recently, which some observers called a good sign.
Personally, I think the opposite and Camilla simply doesn’t want much to do with the would-be prodigal son who insulted her.
“She thinks the King is weak and there’s a danger Harry is playing him like a violin” the friend told me.
“Harry wants an apology for the way Meghan was treated but Camilla feels it should be the other way round with Harry apologising to her, not to mention everyone else!
“She understands the King is in a tricky position and doesn’t want to upset her or William, but she also feels Harry is the one who caused all this.”
Camilla has had health issues and missed the Duchess of Kent’s funeral with acute sinusitis, rallying to play her part in the state visit of President Trump, who adores her.
But make no mistake.
If the King dies before her she will gratefully retreat from public life and leave the stage to William and Kate.
Dealing with Harry and Meghan will then be their problem.