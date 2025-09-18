Camilla thinks King Charles is ‘weak’ reveals royal correspondent, Phil Dampier

There must be times when Queen Camilla thinks : “Why did I get involved in this?”

Advertisement

The woman who was once content to be a country housewife and part-time royal mistress is now front and centre of public life.

But at 78, she is not only dealing with her work commitments but also trying to negotiate a bitter family feud involving her husband King Charles and his two sons William and Harry.

And insiders have told me she sometimes feels the strain.

Camilla stayed away when Prince Harry recently met with his father. Credit: Getty.

Advertisement

“There are moments when Camilla would rather be sipping a glass of wine at her home in Wiltshire surrounded by her grandkids” a close friend told me recently.

“She never wanted to be a world figure but she knew what she was taking on when she married Charles, and she is devoted to him.

“That doesn’t mean he doesn’t drive her crazy sometimes!

“She needs to get away from him for a few days sometimes and out of the royal goldfish bowl and her home Ray Mill House in Lacock is her refuge which keeps her sane.”

Advertisement

When Harry flew to see his father after he was diagnosed with cancer 19 months ago, Camilla was there, despite the brickbats her stepson had thrown at her.

Her main concern was that Charles wasn’t put under undue stress.

In his book Spare, Harry called Camilla the “other woman” and claimed she had sacrificed him on her personal PR altar, “leaving bodies in her wake.”

Advertisement

That hurt — mainly because it wasn’t true — and I’m told Camilla won’t forgive Harry easily.

She understands the King wants some sort of reconciliation with Harry before it’s too late, but she also thinks he needs to be taught a lesson.

She stayed away when Charles met his son for less than an hour recently, which some observers called a good sign.

Personally, I think the opposite and Camilla simply doesn’t want much to do with the would-be prodigal son who insulted her.

Advertisement

Camilla hasn’t forgiven Harry for what he wrote in his memoir. Credit: Getty.

“She thinks the King is weak and there’s a danger Harry is playing him like a violin” the friend told me.

“Harry wants an apology for the way Meghan was treated but Camilla feels it should be the other way round with Harry apologising to her, not to mention everyone else!

“She understands the King is in a tricky position and doesn’t want to upset her or William, but she also feels Harry is the one who caused all this.”

Advertisement

Camilla has had health issues and missed the Duchess of Kent’s funeral with acute sinusitis, rallying to play her part in the state visit of President Trump, who adores her.

But make no mistake.

If the King dies before her she will gratefully retreat from public life and leave the stage to William and Kate.

Dealing with Harry and Meghan will then be their problem.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.