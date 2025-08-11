A courtroom showdown is brewing between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

It’s not the first time Prince Harry has been accused of engaging in fisticuffs with a member of the royal family, after all who could forget his infamous ruckus with brother Prince William, revealed in his biography Spare?

But last week the 40-year-old didn’t waste anytime firing off a legal notice after royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed he’d given his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, 65, a bloody nose in 2013.

According to an excerpt from Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, published in the Daily Mail, the pair had a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

The book claims William and Harry had a problematic relationship with their uncle. (Credit: Getty)

“Punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”, the author claims.

The alleged fight occurred when “Harry told [his uncle] he was a coward not to say it to his face.”

“Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the fight was broken up.”

The author also claims that Andrew made some controversial remarks about Harry’s now wife Meghan, 44, telling his nephew their marriage would “not last more than a month”.

He allegedly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry, adding that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever, and told his nephew he had gone “bonkers”, accusing him of not doing “any due diligence into her past” before they got engaged in 2017.

Andrew is said to have made comments about Meghan. (Credit: Getty)

FIGHTING CLAIMS

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan was quick to respond, threatening legal action, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

An insider adds, “Harry’s stressed out right now trying to get back in with the royals.”

“The last thing he wants is to be bundled up with Andrew – who he can’t stand – so he’s desperate to defend himself over this.”

“It’s likely he’s hoping the threat of a lawsuit will stop the gossip – he’s got fiscal problems of his own and can’t afford any more legal fees.”

