PHIL DAMPIER: “Sister” Sophie supporting Princess Catherine

Whisper it quietly but a new double act is set to save the monarchy.

The talk in recent months has been about the King’s health, Prince Andrew’s scandals and Harry’s ongoing bursts of resentment.

But a burgeoning relationship between Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is carrying on the “never complain never explain” philosophy so loved by the late Queen Elizabeth – with increasingly positive results.

I’m told that Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, 60, has been a “tower of strength” during Catherine’s cancer battle and helped her through her ordeal.

They talk several times a week on the phone and live only twenty minutes’ drive apart, with tea-time meet-ups a regular treat.

(Credit: Getty)

Although there is a 17 year age gap between them, the pair have bonded because they do not feel in competition with each other, as Sophie once did with Princess Diana.

And Sophie can identify with suffering as she once stared death in the face through complications giving birth.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told me recently:

“It’s sometimes hard to remember Sophie is Catherine’s aunt by marriage and they seem more like sisters.

“I think they have a real mutual affection and friendship and that can only be good for the future of the monarchy.

“They both came from middle class backgrounds to assume senior royal roles and can identify with each other.”

The rapport between the pair was obvious when Sophie put her arm on Kate’s back at the Remembrance Day service last year, and when they greet each other at Royal Ascot.

But most of all Kate is grateful that Sophie is now doing a lot of “heavy lifting” in the royal family, carrying out 257 engagements last year.

She has been to Kosovo, Iraq, Colombia, Ethiopia, Chad and Japan, concentrating on sexual violence in war zones and helping survivors.

(Credit: Getty)

In June Prince William made his admiration for Sophie clear on a joint trip to Royal Cornwall show where they were met by cheering crowds.

And I’m told the future King is already lining Sophie up for bigger things.

Kate is also close to Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who she finds “charming” and there may be a role for her too in years to come.

“Safe pair of hands” Sophie’s contribution is in stark contrast to the machinations of Prince Harry, who has been mounting a PR offensive to pave the way for a comeback of sorts in the royal family.

But I’m told that when King Charles and William recently spent time together in Scotland and discussed their strategy, they agreed that Harry can never be “half in and half out” as the late Queen had warned.

The King may appear with Harry at the Invictus Games next year and there will be further meetings as the family feud thaws, but while Harry is married to Meghan, I can’t see him returning to the UK permanently.

