Duchess Sophie’s best fashion moments this year

Duchess Sophie has quietly become one of the royal family’s most consistent and stylish dressers, often going for classic silhouettes with a modern twist.

Designers like Suzannah Crabb, Emilia Wickstead, and Erdem have become staples in her rotation, often customised to reflect her personal taste.

From polished daywear to elegant evening gowns, Duchess Sophie has cemented her place as a true style icon in 2025.

We have rounded up some of the Duchess’ best looks this year.

