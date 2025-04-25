Duchess Sophie’s best fashion moments this year

Duchess Sophie has quietly become one of the royal family’s most consistent and stylish dressers, often going for classic silhouettes with a modern twist.
Designers like Suzannah Crabb, Emilia Wickstead, and Erdem have become staples in her rotation, often customised to reflect her personal taste.
From polished daywear to elegant evening gowns, Duchess Sophie has cemented her place as a true style icon in 2025.
We have rounded up some of the Duchess’ best looks this year.
Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks in a beautiful lace gown and a waist tie.
The Duchess visits the National Botanic Garden during an official visit to Nepal in a stunning floral chiffon skirt and blush blazer.
Known for her classic blazer looks, the Duchess looks radiant in a stunning green jacket with a turtle-neck underneath during a visit to RAF Wittering.
Sophie visited the UK government and European Parliament Intergroup on Children’s Rights in a matching blue co-ord.
In her classic cinched waist look, Sophie often goes for vibrant blues and greens for special occasions.
Sophie attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel in a maroon coat with a matching clutch and head piece.