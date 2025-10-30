Prince Louis might never be a Duke — and Prince Andrew’s scandal could be the reason why

Prince Andrew’s scandal has left a long shadow over the royal family, and now, after Fergie and his daughters have faced the consequences, new reports suggest even young Prince Louis could feel its effects.

Advertisement

On October 18, Prince Andrew relinquished his title as the Duke of York. In the days since, attention has been focused on his future moves, his residency arrangement alongside Sarah Ferguson, his relationship with the King, and what will happen to his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

But now, attention has shifted to who will inherit the Duke of York title.

(Credit: Getty)

Although tradition suggests the title would be awarded to William and Kate’s youngest son, Louis. New reports indicate the parents want to avoid the controversial title, preferring to keep his birth-given title of Prince of Wales.

Advertisement

“I believe Prince William is not a great fan of royal titles,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told nine.com.au.

“He is a modern thinker and to his generation hereditary titles are more of a hindrance than an honour.”

“They now mean very little and should be used only when they are earned and even then, sparingly.”

“It is quite possible Prince Louis will simply remain as he is. I am certain his father will never wish him to be called the Duke of York.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Although the Duke of York title is set to be retired, Louis’ siblings are in line for title changes as the Monarchy changes.

Prince George may one day inherit the Duke of Cornwall title from his father when William becomes King

Charlotte remains in line for the title of Princess Royal, which is currently held by her great-aunt Princess Anne.

Advertisement

But these title changes are not automatic; rather longstanding traditions, which means William could choose not to pass on titles to any of his three children.

(Credit: Getty)

Questions over the monarchy titles come as reports suggest Prince William privately urged Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to convince their father, Prince Andrew, to leave the Royal Lodge, with the suggestion that their own royal titles could come under review if he refused.

The claim was made by broadcaster Emily Maitlis, who interviewed Prince Andrew in the now-infamous 2019 BBC interview that preceded his withdrawal from public life.

Advertisement

Representatives close to both Prince William and the York sisters have firmly denied that any such meeting took place, and those familiar with the royal family have also pointed out that the Prince of Wales does not possess the authority to remove or alter his cousins’ titles.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.