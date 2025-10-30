Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie flee UK amid parents’ scandal 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have left the country as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, continue to face scrutiny.
Eugenie, 34, was photographed this week with friends in Paris. Walking alongside the River Seine, she was snapped alongside two friends with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Meanwhile, her sister Beatrice, 37, is currently attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on behalf of Afiniti, where she works as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy.
The international travel came as the sisters skipped the inaugural Pink Ball at the British Museum on October 18.
According to Hello, the princesses were both on the guest list, and although they have not officially confirmed why they didn’t attend, they’re absence came in the wake of Andrew’s announcement on October 17.
The Prince and his ex-wife, Fergie, officially relinquished their titles after weeks of scrutiny for their ties to deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first,” Andrew shared in the Buckingham Palace announcement.
Despite Andrew and Fergie losing their titles, it appears their daughters’ titles will remain unaffected.
Beatrice and Eugenie’s week abroad comes amid renewed scrutiny of Fergie and Andrew’s residency arrangement. As reported by The Times, the Duke has not paid rent on Royal Lodge since 2003. Documents reveal that Andrew secured a 75-year lease in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and investing at least £7.5 million in renovations. His annual rent? Just “one peppercorn (if demanded).”
The couple’s long-standing cohabitation arrangement, which began in 2008 despite their 1996 divorce, has reportedly become untenable, wth The Sun now reporting that Andrew has agreed to vacate Royal Lodge if he can instead move into Frogmore Cottage.
Fergie is said to have her sights set on nearby Adelaide Cottage once Prince William and Princess Kate relocate next month.