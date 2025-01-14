King Charles and Andrew’s battle over the late Queen’s corgis

King Charles’ fighting with younger brother Prince Andrew knows no bounds, with their late mother’s beloved corgis now being dragged into their ongoing feud!

Advertisement

For months and months, the King, 76, has been trying in vain to get Andrew, 64, evicted from the lavish Royal Lodge, where he’s been comfortably living through each new scandal that comes his way.

Now the disgraced prince seems to have the upper hand – apparently threatening to take the queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, with him if he’s booted out.

“He’s banking on the canines to shield him from moving,” one insider says.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Their mother entrusted her dear dogs to Andrew’s care when she died in 2022, so naturally they would follow Andrew out of the lodge.

Still, an insider tells Woman’s Day the King is appalled by his brother’s “low-blow” tricks.

DIRTY TACTICS

“The queen would be rolling in her grave over this,” an insider says. “It shows just how bad things are between them that Andrew feels his brother values those two dogs more than him – and enough to make sure he’s properly taken care of.”

In a previous attempt to get Andrew out of the Windsor property where he’s lived for over 20 years, Charles cut off his sibling’s $2 million annual allowance and stopped his expensive security detail.

Advertisement

Weeks later, it was reported that a “sulking” Andrew was “refusing” to even walk the corgis around the grounds of his home!

(Credit: Getty)

“He’s so down and demoralised he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk,” a source said.

Though Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have fought to stay put at the Lodge, controversy continues to follow him around. Last week it emerged that he had been reported to police for allegedly using a false name – and incorrect London address – to register a private investment firm back in 2002.

Advertisement

It’s claimed the prince filed business documents under “Andrew Inverness”, after his lesser known title The Earl of Inverness.