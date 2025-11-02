Sarah Ferguson could be moving to Australia!

Bombshell new claims that Prince William’s threats to strip Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of their titles, in a bid to force their disgraced father and mother, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, to move out of the Royal Lodge – the grade II mansion they’ve been living in for 20 years – have been denied by the palace.

But insiders say they’ve caused Sarah to reconsider her options.

“There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses saying, ‘You guys have got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles,’” Emily Maitlis, who interviewed Prince Andrew for his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, said on her The News Agents podcast.

Fergie’s sister Jane married an Australian and has lived in NSW since the late ’70s. (Credit: Backgrid)

FLEEING ENGLAND

Now, royal insiders say Sarah is considering whether leaving the country – even for a short time – might help keep her daughters safe.

And the most obvious answer of where to start afresh is Australia.

“Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia,” Woman’s Day’s columnist Phil Dampier shares.

“Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her. Like many families with loved ones on the other side of the world, she would miss her daughters and grandkids.”

“But they could always visit and at least she would be free to live again.”

GAME OF HOMES

A bitter row has broken out in the royal family over about where Fergie and the Andrew, who has just been stripped of his titles, will live.

For years King Charles has been trying to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge without success.

Now, the disgraced prince is demanding two royal homes in exchange for his mansion. It’s believed he’ll live at Frogmore Cottage where Harry and Meghan once lived.

After co-habiting with her ex-husband, rent-free for 20 years, it’s said Fergie wants to move into Adelaide Cottage – a modest family home with four bedrooms, that Kate, William and their children moved into three years ago.

It’s five minutes from Frogmore.

