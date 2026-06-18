‘Extraordinary turn of events’: Fallout as Harry makes ‘last roll of the dice’

Back in May, a single moment in King Charles’ speech at the opening of the UK Parliament led to speculation of a “secret alliance” between him and his wayward son Prince Harry.

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The line in question was a declaration by Charles that his government would take urgent action to tackle antisemitism” and just hours later, Harry had an opinion piece published in the New Statesman in which he made a very similar call.

While some might have pointed to mere coincidence, it wasn’t the first such alignment on issues in recent months between father and son, and royal expert Tom Sykes – the man behind The Royalist substack – pointed at it as an important moment.

“Richard Eden of the Daily Mail was much ridiculed when he first unveiled his “Project Thaw” narrative – the idea that the King is secretly engaged with a cabal of civil servants who are trying to ease Harry back into public life in the United Kingdom,” Sykes wrote at the time. “But the co-ordinated messages now coming out of Harry’s office and the King’s office have taken this idea out of the realm of fact-free conspiracy theory.”

Fast forward less than two months and another huge move looks set to potentially add fuel to the fire – the suggestion that Prince Harry will be joined by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when he returns to the UK in July to partake in events to promote the Invictus Games.

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Prince Harry is said to be bringing Meghan and the kids to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

News.com.au’s Bronte Coy broke the news, reporting that Harry had been feeling “great sadness” at the disconnect with his home country.

“It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first,” a source close to Harry told the reporter.

“He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.”

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Natural indeed, but Harry has been outspoken in the past about his lacklustre security arrangements and how they have impacted his decision-making around returning to his birthplace.

In May 2025 the Prince lost a court appeal to reinstate the taxpayer-funded security he had accessed in the UK before he stepped back as a working royal. Instead, the arrangements were downgraded – leading him to hit out at the time in an interview with the BBC.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said at the time. “There’s no point in continuing to fight any more … I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

During the same interview he said, “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

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So does that, perhaps, suggest that something big has changed? And has the King himself extended an invitation to Harry and his former Suits actress wife?

There was speculation of a “secret alliance” between Prince Harry and Charles. (Credit: Getty)

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming trip, but it’s understood that security matters are usually an issue for the UK’s Home Office, which is currently reviewing Harry’s police protection arrangements, despite the court’s decision.

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower claimed to the Daily Express that Harry’s move was him “trying to play the last roll of the dice”.

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Bower told the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast: “I don’t think the King is that desperate to meet Archie and Lili – that’s what Harry would like to believe, but the King’s got other concerns.

“As much as it’s wonderful to be a grandfather, I can also tell you that if your son is causing you problems, you’re not going to import even more problems. [And] Harry’s presence in Britain is always a problem.”

The author went on to claim Harry’s move was an act of “desperation”.

Royal expert Jennie Bond, meanwhile, told The Sun that the situation was an “extraordinary turn of events”, adding that she felt the King would now indeed meet with his son during the visit.

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“It will be absolutely damning if the King can’t find the time in his diary to see his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for four years,” she said.

“Should they all meet up, it will be interesting to see if it will aid to help in bridging any family feuds.”

Bond said the King would be “wary” about how he acts, “to avoid offending” William – who is said to be “furious” at his brother’s decision.

William is reportedly “furious” at the turn of events. (Credit: Getty)

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“Ultimately, I think it is a parent’s job to be the bigger person and forgive, and I think, and hope, this is what we will see Charles do next month,” the expert went on.

“If not, it will be a whole different story from the joyful reunion.”

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