‘It’s unusual’: Fears for King after ‘I’m a mess’ comment reportedly caught by lipreader

It’s been quite the week for King Charles. First he donned his fiery-red finery to present a united front with Britain’s most senior Royals at Trooping The Colour then, days later, he was out and about with Camilla and co to cheer on the horses on day one of the Royal Ascot races.

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But between Charles’ regal hand waves and checks of the form book, it’s been claimed there may be something worrying going on behind the scenes – and it all surrounds the state of the King’s health.

Questions were raised after lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling gave an insight into an exchange between the 77-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla as they sat in a carriage together at Trooping The Colour on June 13.

Charles – who went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2024 – appeared in discomfort during the procession, with Hickling claiming to the Daily Express that he told his wife, “I’m in a right mess”.

King Charles appeared in some discomfort during the Trooping The Colour procession. (Credit: Getty)

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It appeared as though Camilla may have been inadvertently sitting on Charles’ coat inside the horse-drawn vehicle.

“Could you get up? It’s trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable,” he reportedly told the Queen.

But even after she shifted to free the royal coat tails, Charles’ frustration remained – as he appeared to reference an apparent meeting set to be held on Monday.

“I’m in a right mess, (mumbles) it’s a mess,” Hickling claimed the King said, before his wife told him, “Oh, don’t worry.”

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“We shall wait and see them on Monday; it must be done,” Charles is then reported to have told her.

King Charles waved to the crowds despite his earlier discomfort. (Credit: Getty)

Now, sources have claimed Charles is facing a secret struggle as he endeavours to keep on top of the demands of being the reigning monarch – with one insider telling Woman’s Day that he finds longer official events “increasingly challenging” and it’s led him to have “even more respect” for the unwavering commitment of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“To be fair, the late Queen wasn’t recovering from cancer and it’s obvious it’s taking its toll,” the source tells Woman’s Day, adding that Charles appears “noticeably thinner” than he was many years ago.

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“This was a big important moment for him and he was determined to not let the Royals down, but it’s unusual he would say something so off-guard about being a mess,” the insider says.

King Charles made an appearance at Ascot days after his comments were caught on camera. (Credit: Getty)

The mole adds that while Charles is aware of the dangers of having seemingly-discreet comments picked up on camera, he has not got the “patience” of his late mother, meaning his “natural penchant for grumpiness” occasionally shows.

“In fact, it’s at moments like these that you know Camilla is the perfect person for him. Often she’s able to get him through these difficulties without anyone knowing he’s distressed about something,” the insider shares.

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“Sitting for a long period of time uncomfortably on Camilla’s coat might seem trivial, but to someone just shy of 80 who’s had his body put through extensice cancer treatments, it’s par for the course.

Camilla is the perfect match for KingCharles. (Credit: Getty)

“Charles still has to maintain pain medication and a big event like Trooping – and the Order of the Garter ceremony the next day – will always be a challenge.”

The insider describes Charles’ comment in the carriage as being from a “tired, stressed 77-year-old King having a small moment of frustration in public”.

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“Calling himself a ‘mess’ feels like a man who knows his body is still recovering and is frustrated by it,” the source claims, adding that adding to Charles’ woes are worries about conflict between his estranged sons erupting when Prince Harry returns to the UK in July.

“There’s no doubt he was talking about seeing William and Kate ‘on Monday’ to form a plan of action should Harry start arriving unannounced to events,” the source adds.

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