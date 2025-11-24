EXCLUSIVE: Epstein hired a hitman to murder Fergie & Andrew!

Of all the shocking allegations made about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson in the fallout of their association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the most jaw dropping of them all came to light this week – Epstein plotted to murder them both.



British author and historian Andrew Lownie, whose blockbuster book Entitled helped to seal the former royal couple’s fate, exclusively tells Woman’s Day that sex offender Epstein feared Fergie was about to “spill the beans” on his paedophile activities.



“He spoke to a hitman who was a former member of the British SAS and said he wanted the Yorks dead,” Andrew reveals to our columnist Phil Dampier. “He was in a paranoid state towards the end of his life, and he thought he was about to be exposed.

Exclusive: Jeffrey Epstein plotted to have Sarah Ferguson and former prince, Andrew murdered. (Getty) (Credit: Getty)

BOMBSHELL MURDER PLOT

“I have been told this by two reliable sources, one in Paris and a former FBI agent in Florida, and I can believe it’s true although I don’t have firm evidence.



“I have been told I will be given the name of the alleged sniper soon.



“It’s absolutely extraordinary and bizarre and like a scene from The DayOf The Jackal, but nothing about this whole saga is normal.”



Andrew says Fergie, 66, would have been “terrified” by death threats and that would explain why she kept in contact with Epstein after he was convicted of sex offences. “She was scared and worried about her safety and that of her daughters so that would explain why she continued the relationship, but it’s no excuse. Epstein mixed with some pretty nasty people, so the fear was real.”

The disgraced financier became paranoid that Fergie would reveal his secrets. (Getty)



Fergie has denied meeting Epstein with Princesses Bea and Eugenie shortly after he was released from prison in 2009, but an email proves she wrote to him in 2011 calling him a “supreme friend”.



Epstein, 66, was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he was found hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. Andrew claims he’s seen FBI files that suggest Epstein’s death wasn’t by suicide, but that he was murdered by a fellow inmate.



Andrew’s sources claim Epstein thought sinister forces working for Buckingham Palace also wanted him killed, and he believed unfounded theories Prince Philip plotted to bump off Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash.

Andrew’s close ties with Epstein continue to come to light. (Getty)



“Jeffrey was tipped off by a person connected to Prince Andrew that Buckingham Palace was infuriated by Andrew’s longtime connection to him,” the source revealed. “Jeffrey became paranoid that the palace would kill him. He always believed Prince Philip and the British royal family were behind Princess Diana’s death. He told people close to him weeks before he died that he would be the next to be murdered by the royals.”



The former friend of Epstein said he was more worried about Fergie than Andrew. “Jeffrey said Fergie used to tell him about other people’s secrets,” the source said. “He said most likely she would not hesitate to tell his. He had lost complete trust in both Fergie and Andrew and wanted them out of the picture forever.



“If Jeffrey hadn’t died, Andrew and Fergie would have been murdered. They knew too much about his sex trafficking ring.”

