EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cougar’ Sarah Ferguson on the hunt for ‘a younger man’, as disgraced ex-Prince Andrew ‘hits dating apps’

Former Prince Andrew is using dating apps after embracing his status as a “free man”, royal correspondent Phil Dampier exclusively tells Woman’s Day.

“Andrew was used to swanning around the globe on expenses, and he had hundreds if not more than a thousand lovers, so being cooped up in Royal Lodge has been torture for him,” Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told Phil.

“He is going on dating apps. He doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs but sex has always been his thing — and of course now his downfall.”

“He figures he no longer has anything to lose and might as well start enjoying life again.”

Meanwhile Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with Andrew at the Royal Lodge for the past 30 years, is also eyeing up a new relationship.

“She has quipped about becoming a ‘cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way,” a friend told Phil. “She wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.”

Andrew is reportedly embracing his new status as a “free man”. Credit: Getty.

Fergie hasn’t been linked with a regular boyfriend since she split from businessman Manuel Fernandez, who was eight years younger than her, in 2017.

“Although she and Andrew lived under the same roof, they have not been lovers for decades,” says Phil.

Sarah has allegedly been “drinking a fair bit,” according to Dampier, “but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne.”

“She has been broken before and bounced back so she could do it again.”

The former couple’s daughters will retain their royal titles and privileges. Credit: Getty.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been out and about, with Beatrice visiting research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London as part of the Every Week Counts campaign.

It’s believed the couple are keen for their daughters to retain their rights as working royals – something Lownie believes could happen if Andrew and Fergie remain out of the limelight.

“Whatever happens the royals are right to distance themselves from this toxic duo.”

Read Phil Dampier’s full column here.

