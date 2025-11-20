Ex-Prince Andrew turns to dating apps, while Fergie is ‘hitting the bottle’

PHIL DAMPIER OPINION

So what now for the former Prince and his ex-wife who will soon be leaving Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, after being booted out by King Charles, backed by Prince William?

Insiders tell me rather than sit and sulk, as they have been for months, both Andy and Fergie have decided to turn a negative into a positive and start living again.

One friend told me: “They can hardly fall any lower and they are fed up being prisoners in their own home.

“There comes a point where the only way is up and I think they have now reached that.

“Sarah has been drinking a fair bit, but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne.

According to royal insiders, Fergie has turned to the bottle to cope with her public ousting. Credit: Getty.

“And she’s now joking that when she lives separately from Andrew it will make it easier to date again.

“She has quipped about becoming a ‘Cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way.

“She wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.

“Although she and Andrew lived under the same roof, they have not been lovers for decades.

“Andrew meanwhile has said he wants a new life and he may not go to Sandringham.”

Fergie has not been linked with a regular boyfriend since splitting from tech businessman Manuel Fernandez, who was eight years younger, in 2017.

“I’m told Andrew is not too concerned and is saying he is now a free man,” said Andrew Lownie, who is bringing out a paperback version of his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, with new material.

“He is going on dating apps and I think he might not move to Sandringham but might go elsewhere.

“Sarah has allegedly been hitting the bottle but I wouldn’t write her off and she’s not a busted flush.

The former prince has decided he has nothing left to lose. Credit: Getty.

“She has been broken before and bounced back so she could do it again.

Added the friend: “Andrew should go on something like Raya, which is an upmarket discreet dating site.

“You need two friends to nominate you and it’s like an exclusive club of like-minded celebrities, wealthy businessmen and movers and shakers.

“No screenshots can be seen by the public but can you imagine swiping and seeing Andrew’s grinning face?

“Andrew was used to swanning around the globe on expenses and he had hundreds if not more than a thousand lovers, so being cooped up in Royal Lodge has been torture for him.

“He doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs but sex has always been his thing — and of course now his downfall.

“But he figures he no longer has anything to lose and might as well start enjoying life again.”

Added Lownie : “It all shows that the King should have acted sooner and there could be more to come out about Andrew’s connections to spies and dodgy financial deals.

“Whatever happens the royals are right to distance themselves from this toxic duo.”

