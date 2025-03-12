Cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have long shared a close bond, with the British royals growing up together.

The trio have attended countless official royal engagements together, but they also choose to spend time together in their personal lives too.

The trio were deep in conversation with one another. (Credit: Getty)

Most recently, Zara and Eugenie attended The Cheltenham Festival horse races in March 2025. The royal women were also joined by their friend and British TV presenter, Natalie Pinkham.

Prior to that, in May 2024, Beatrice and Zara enjoyed a weekend in Monaco together along with Natalie, where they watched the Formula One Grand Prix.

A photo surfaced of the three of them enjoying themselves, with the women wrapping their arms around one another and Beatrice and Natalie kissing Zara on either cheek.

The royal cousins appeared relaxed and laid-back at the event, with Beatrice opting for a white summer dress and denim jacket, while Zara wore a patterned cream dress.

Beatrice (left) with cousin Zara (middle) and friend Natalie (right). (Credit: Instagram)

Zara shares a particularly close bond with her younger cousins Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, and there are many photos of the trio spending time together, both at official events and of their own accord.

In May last year, all three women supported their cousin Prince William at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Eugenie uploaded some photos of the royals at the event, writing, “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

A selfie Eugenie uploaded to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

Back in March 2024, Zara and husband Mike Tindall were joined by Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for a day at The Cheltenham Festival.

The group smiled for cameras and looked to be enjoying themselves at the annual horse-racing event.

Additionally, Zara’s third child Lucas was born mere weeks after Eugenie’s first child August, and the pair held a joint christening for their sons in November 2021, further showcasing the close family bond they share.

