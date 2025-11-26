Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
“Nothing runs smoothly”: Zara and Mike Tindall reveal their marriage secret

“It’s a work-in-progress.”
Charlotte Knoke
Zara and Mike Tindall have long been admired as one of the Royal Family’s most grounded, relatable couples.

And during a glamorous date night in London, they opened up about the simple but meaningful philosophy that keeps their 14-year marriage strong.

Stepping out at the annual Beauty Awards, the pair offered some refreshingly down-to-earth insights into what makes their relationship tick.

(Credit: Getty)

“IT’S A WORK IN PROGRESS”

Speaking candidly, Zara admitted that the secret to a happy marriage is not expecting perfection.

“Nothing runs smoothly ever,” she said. “You’ve got to accept that in life. It’s a work-in-progress – but you’ve got to have fun.”

The couple, who first met in Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup and have now been together for 21 years, agreed that embracing life’s unpredictability is essential.

Mike chimed in with his own relationship wisdom, joking, “I’ve accepted she’s always right.”

A “LOW-KEY” LOVE STORY

While they looked every bit the polished power couple on the red carpet – Zara in a pearl-encrusted Rebecca Vallance dress and Mike in a smart navy blazer – the former rugby star admitted that glamorous award ceremonies aren’t really their scene.

“We are very low key. This wouldn’t be our ideal date night,” he said, adding that their perfect evening is simply “food, telly and a glass of vino.”

(Credit: Getty)

MARRIAGE WITH THREE YOUNG CHILDREN

The Tindalls share three children – Mia, 11, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 4 – and Mike didn’t hesitate to point out the role parenting plays in shaping their relationship.

“Kids are the biggest challenge that ever come your way,” he said. “Having three of them, everyone is doing different things.”

Despite the chaos of family life, the couple remains deeply connected.

Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer

