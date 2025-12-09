EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey’s diva demands while touring Australia!

Wherever Oprah Winfrey goes, luxury follows. And her current tour Down Under is no exception.

“It rivals a presidential visit in terms of details and requests,” a source who’s worked closely with the star tells Woman’s Day. “It’s about as extra as you can get!”

Oprah has security guards with her at all times. (Credit: Getty)

FLYING HIGH

The 71-year-old billionaire media mogul has a set list of very specific requirements whenever she tours, and given the near 24-hour flight to get to Australia, that list of creature comforts only increases.

“She only flies in her private jet,” the well-placed insider tells Woman’s Day. “She just got a new one, which was delivered last year. A $115 million Gulfstream G700.

“But what many people don’t realise is that the client (in this tour’s case, TEG Dainty and Lilly) have to foot the fuel bill! So they’re not necessarily saving money on first-class fares.”



Oprah flew in on her $115 million jet! (Credit: Mediamode)

THE SUITE LIFE

And if you thought getting her here was pricey, things are only getting started. Once she touches down, Oprah is chauffeured to her accommodation, which has to be five stars! During her stint in Sydney last week, Oprah and her team were said to have stayed in the presidential suite at the Four Seasons hotel.

The suite, which has hosted everyone from Elton John to Michael Buble, features 180-degree views of the city skyline and harbour, and enough rooms to accommodate her sizeable entourage! This set back the promoter a cool $13,000 a night!

A FEAST FIT FOR A QUEEN

When it comes to culinary experiences, Oprah only wants the best of the best – and she’s got to have options!

“Oprah has a team who scour the top restaurants in each city she’s in, and then make numerous reservations at all of them,” our source reveals. “She then decides what she feels like eating at the very last minute.”

This tactic is usually used to keep the overly excited owners, who sometimes call the paparazzi to generate free publicity, on their toes. When she first touched down in Sydney, she made a beeline for Bills in Bondi, where she tried the pancake stack, which was recommended to her by Hugh Jackman!

Oprah has her glam team on call! (Credit: Instagram)

ON-CALL STAFF

With her itinerary locked in, who does she have to enjoy it with? Her entourage of course, with our source saying she “requires her full glam team around her at all times”.

This includes her hair and makeup staff, masseuses and a personal assistant. She also hires a local stylist to dress her in local designers for all of her appearances and shows, while a full-time driver and at least two security guards are also enlisted to shadow her 24/7.

Who picks up this bill you wonder? The promoter of course. Here’s hoping they make their money back!

