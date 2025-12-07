Oprah’s huge fortune revealed as she kicks off her Australian tour

Oprah Winfrey‘s net worth has been revealed as the queen of daytime TV tours Australia for the first time since 2010.

The 71-year-old built up her AUD$4.8 billion fortune after starting out as a regional radio and TV host.

After Oprah was cast in Steven Spielberg’s 1986 adaptation of The Color Purple, she became an international celebrity and her daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show became one of the most watched TV programs around the world.

According to realestate.com.au, soon after experiencing her meteoric rise to fame in the late 1980s, Oprah purchased four condos in Chicago in the early 90s. They later sold for over $4.6 million. She also purchased a one-bedroom apartment in the Four Seasons Hotel for $100,000, which she later sold for $1.275 million.

Oprah will be in conversation with Melissa Doyle throughout her Australian tour. Credit: Instagram.

The TV host also has a home in California’s Montecito, which boasts six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Oprah originally purchased the 16-hectare Georgian estate for $50 million in 2001. The property, which Oprah has dubbed ‘The Promised Land’, would sell for over $100 million in the current market.

She later purchased the adjoining block, which was owned by actor Jeff Bridges, for $6.5 million.

Oprah also owns holiday homes in Telluride, Colorado and Maui, Hawaii and she has reportedly bought homes in Indiana, Tennessee, and Illinois, which she has later gifted to family members.

Oprah’s incredible wealth has come to light as she kicks off her Australian tour.

The 71-year-old hit the stage in Sydney on Thursday night for her first show and will perform to a packed out crowd again on Friday night.

This is Oprah’s first Australian tour since 2010. Credit: Instagram.

She will then head to Adelaide for a show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena on Saturday, December 6, before heading to Brisbane for a show at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Monday, December 8. She’ll then round out the Australian leg of her tour with a show at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on Thursday, December 11.

Oprah will be in conversation with Australian journalist and former Sunrise co-host Melissa Doyle for all four of her Australian shows.

During an appearance on Sunrise earlier this month, Melissa told co-hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington that she’d already had several Zoom calls with the veteran daytime TV host.

“It’s a little surreal, we’ve done a few Zoom chats,” she said on air. “I’m at home thinking. Oh my God, I hope the dog doesn’t bark in the middle of this (interview).

“She’s fabulous. She’s lovely. She’s just what you would expect. We’ve talked about what she wants to bring to the audience. What we can learn from her. What wisdom she can share.”

