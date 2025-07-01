From reef to rainforest: The Queensland resorts you’ll never want to leave

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

As someone who was born and raised in Queensland, I’ll admit I’m a little biased when it comes to the Sunshine State. Whenever I return for a visit, there’s no denying that the sun and sand have a restorative effect on me.

One of the great things about living in (or visiting) Queensland is the sheer variety of places to stay. Whether you’re dreaming of a beachy resort or a countryside getaway, you’ll find the perfect spot somewhere across the state.

Best of all, Queensland offers some of the best resorts for all holiday-makers, whether you’re planning a romantic escape for two, a fun getaway with friends, or a relaxed family holiday.

From tropical island hideaways to rainforest retreats and everything in between, we’ve rounded up some of the very best resorts in Queensland for your next vacation — or staycation, if you’re already a local!

The best Queensland resorts:

Reef View Hotel, Hamilton Island Best for: Family-friendly island accommodation A trip to Hamilton Island is an experience every Aussie should enjoy at least once. Located in the heart of the Whitsundays, Reef View Hotel on Hamilton Island is the ideal resort choice for families or a small group of travellers. There are rooms to suit everyone, with some even offering views over the Coral Sea. To make your stay all the more enjoyable, Reef View Hotel provides guests with complimentary use of non-motorised watersports and island shuttle service. When it’s time to dine, you’ll find dining options such as Pool Terrace Restaurant and Reef Lounge, and if you’re travelling as a family, you’ll be able to take advantage of the Kids Stay & Eat Free program. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 6 guests. Amenities: Gym, day spa, and sauna

Tennis court hire

Complimentary use of catamarans, windsurfers, kayaks, stand up paddleboards and snorkelling equipment

35m swimming pool and access to all resort pools

Day care centre and island babysitting service BOOK NOW

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa Best for: Indulgent family experiences Based on the sunny Gold Coast, JW Marriott Resort and Spa promises fun and relaxation for the whole family. Guests can look forward to memorable experiences such as swimming in the saltwater lagoon with tropical fish, and taking part in cooking classes and harvesting in the JW Garden. Accommodation options cater to every type of traveller, with rooms offering both ocean and mountain views, ranging from a one-bed guest room through to a one-bedroom presidential suite. With five restaurants and bars on site, there’s something to suit every taste and occasion, whether it’s a laid-back family dinner or a special night out. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 4 guests. Amenities: Multipurpose sports court

Fitness centre

Spa by JW

Access to cabanas, marinas, and multiple pools BOOK NOW

RACV Noosa Resort Best for: Coastal family adventures Whether your trip to Noosa is a romantic getaway or a family adventure, RACV offer something for everyone. Accommodation ranges from a one-bedroom suite to a 3-bedroom luxury villa, some with private pools and terraces for a little extra indulgence. Beyond the rooms, you’ll also find a range of dining and bar options on site, in addition to One Spa, two swimming pools and other family facilities. Close to the heart of Noosa, the resort also offers easy access to the area’s great local beaches and walking trails in Noosa National Park, making it an ideal base to explore the region. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 8 guests. Amenities: Access to One Spa

Gym, tennis court and pool access

Playground, games room and kids club care available BOOK NOW

Kondalilla Eco Resort, Flaxton Best for: Eco-friendly retreat Nestled in the lush Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Kondalilla Eco Resort offers a tranquil rainforest retreat. Surrounded by bushland and native wildlife, it is the ideal setting to immerse yourself in nature. You can choose to spend your days exploring the mountain villages of Montville and Maleny, for charming artisan stores and cafes await. The resort is also dedicated to sustainability, with initiatives such as composting from food scraps, recycling and purifying rainwater, and housing native bees on the property, among others. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 6 guests. Amenities: Magnesium-heated saltwater pool

In-house treatments in the comfort of your cabin

Made-to-order hampers available during your stay

Children’s playground with natural grass and eco-friendly toys BOOK NOW

qualia, Hamilton Island Best for: Luxe, adults-only hideaway For an indulgent, adults-only escape, you can’t go past qualia on Hamilton Island. The resort offers pure seclusion at the northern tip of the island, with each pavilion offering sweeping views over the ocean. For total relaxation and indulgence, the resort also offers a guest service team that is available to assist 24/7. Spend your days browsing the qualia boutique and library, and your evenings on Pebble Beach for a relaxed yet refined dinner. From exquisite fine-dining experiences to VIP private chauffeurs, qualia delivers the ultimate luxurious island getaway where you can enjoy a well-deserved retreat and truly unwind. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 6 guests. Amenities: Exclusively for guests 16 years and older

Access to Spa qualia

Two infinity-edge outdoor pools

Fine-dining plus complimentary à la carte breakfast

Fitness centre, plus access to qualia’s own state of the art gym BOOK NOW

QT Gold Coast Best for: Quirky and fun accommodation Bright, colourful and undeniably fun? That’s QT to a tee. Positioned in the heart of Surfers Paradise, the playfully designed resort offers chic, contemporary accommodation with a twist. A recent refurbishment means guests are embraced by bold, modern interiors, paired with fantastic views of the ocean or city skyline. There are a range of thoughtful amenities for guests, including a state-of-the-art gym, five dining and bar venues, as well as spaQ to relax and recharge. All rooms are also equipped with Dyson bathroom amenities and a QT tablet, giving guests direct access to digital guest services. Guests: Suitable for 1 – 4 guests. Amenities: Outdoor rooftop swimming pool alongside The Spring poolside precinct

Access to spaQ and state-of-the-art gym

Five dining and bar options, including Japanese restaurant, Yamagen

qtQT cabins also available to book for a private oasis BOOK NOW

Peppers Beach Club and Spa, Palm Cove Best for: Pristine ocean views Located beachfront in Tropical North Queensland, Peppers Beach Club and Spa is surrounded by both lush greenery and sandy beaches. Guests can indulge in contemporary accommodation featuring ocean views and open terraces, or spend leisurely days choosing between three swimming pools, or even the on-site day spa for ultimate relaxation. Conveniently located less than 30 minutes away from Cairns airport, it’s the ideal way to experience the beauty of Queensland’s tropical north. If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, use the getaway to explore the nearby Great Barrier Reef! Guests: Suitable for 1 – 6 guests. Amenities: Three swimming pools to choose from including swim up pool bar

Access to Paradise Day Spas NQ

Tennis club house including gym facilities

Close to Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef for day trips

Rooftop BBQ facilities BOOK NOW

