While Australia might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of world-class ski resorts, it’s home to some of the most breathtaking winter destinations in the Southern Hemisphere.

With some of the most well-known and popular Australian ski resorts located in New South Wales and Victoria, you can find a winter experience like no other Down Under.

Whether you’re a seasoned skier looking for your next adrenaline rush or a first-timer eager for a cosy winter getaway, we’ve found some of the best ski destinations across the country down below.

The best ski resorts and accommodations in Australia

Where to ski and stay in New South Wales

New South Wales is home to some of Australia’s most well-known and popular ski resorts, including Thredbo, Perisher and Charlotte Pass.

Just a five to six-hour drive from Sydney lie some of the best slopes and national parks within the Snowy Mountains, and below we’ve highlighted a few worthy places to stay nearby.

01 Pure Chalet Thredbo via Booking.com Best for: accommodation near Thredbo Stay in the heart of Thredbo Village with this north-facing, three-level traditional chalet featuring mountain views from all rooms. Not only will you be on the receiving end of a renovated bed and breakfast accommodation, but you can also enjoy perks like independent room heating for ultimate comfort. Rooms: Deluxe Queen Room, King Room and Deluxe King Suite Key features: Private on-site parking

A village shuttle bus

Renovated en suite bathrooms with underfloor heating book NOW

02 Boonoona Ski Lodge via Booking.com Best for: accommodation near Perisher Get settled right in Perisher Valley with this homey lodge, just a short stroll from the ski area and loved by reviewers for its stunning atmosphere. “We loved our stay at Boonoona Ski Lodge. The location was perfect and very quiet and the staff were so friendly and helpful,” said a reviewer. Rooms: King or Twin Room, Family Room (5 adults), Quadruple Room, Family Room (6 adults), Family Room (7 adults), Family Room (2 adults + 2 children), Economy Twin Room and Basic Triple Room Key features: Continental breakfast available daily

A range of wellness facilities including a sauna and a hot tub

A shared lounge and bar book NOW

03 Studio Aventura via Airbnb Best for: accommodation near Charlotte Pass For exceptional views of the ski fields and Mount Kosciuszko, you can hardly look past this cosy studio. The Thredbo shuttle bus stop is only a one-minute walk from the apartment so you can move about with ease. Rooms: Studio Key features: Premium queen-sized sleeping duck bed

Alpine mountain view

Remote control blinds book NOW

Where to ski and stay in Victoria

Expect a steady snow supply during peak ski season when you visit Victoria’s famed ski resorts for a true winter wonderland experience.

Falls Creek and Mount Buller are where you want to look, boasting stunning landscapes and good times. See our favourite accommodations below.

04 Astra Falls Creek via Booking.com Best for: accommodation near Falls Creek Situated on a mountain in the Falls Creek Ski Resort, hit the slopes before coming back to this rustic, chic and warm hotel, which has been styled with carefully chosen Australian furnishings and a European touch. Rooms: Deluxe King Room, Deluxe Double Room with Balcony, Interconnecting Family Room, Studio with Sofa Bed, Two-Bedroom Apartment and Studio Key features: Magnesium swimming pool

Sauna, a hot tub and massage facilities

Short walk from ski hire facilities book NOW

05 Snowflake 8 via Airbnb Best for: accommodation near Mount Buller Be impressed by gorgeous mountain views towards the Bluff and Howqua Valley during your stay at this classy apartment. Located in the heart of Mount Buller Alpine Village, a day on the slopes is just a shuttle bus away. Rooms: Queen Bed Bedroom and Two Set Bunks Key features: Access to a shared laundry

Easy access to the Mt Buller Village

Shuttle bus stop out front SHOP NOW

How many ski resorts does Australia have?

While relatively small, Australia has a diverse range of ski resorts to suit every type of skier across various states, mainly located in the Snowy Mountains of New South Wales and the Victorian Alps.

The major ones in New South Wales include Perisher, Thredbo, and Charlotte Pass, and Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, Falls Creek, and Mount Baw Baw in Victoria. There are also Ben Lomond and Mount Mawson in Tasmania.

What is Australia’s biggest ski resort?

The biggest ski resort in Australia is Perisher in New South Wales – the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere, covering an area of around 3,076 acres.

There are four main resort areas in Perisher: Perisher Valley, Smiggin Holes, Blue Cow, and Guthega, all interconnected by a network of lifts and trails.

