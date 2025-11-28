Everything you need to know about Oprah’s upcoming Australian tour

Oprah Winfrey is returning to Australia in December for her first national tour since 2010.

Advertisement

The queen of daytime TV will be in conversation with former Sunrise co-host Melissa Doyle in shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, before heading to Auckland for her only New Zealand show.

“Can’t wait to be back in Australia and New Zealand for the first time in 10 years!” she announced on Instagram earlier this year.

“Bring your friends, cousins, siblings — everybody!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Oprah’s 2025 Australian tour:

Advertisement

When are Oprah’s Australian shows?

Oprah will kick off her Australian tour at the TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney on Thursday, December 4.

This is will be Oprah’s first Australian tour in 15 years. Credit: Instagram.

She will then head to Adelaide for a show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena on Saturday, December 6, before heading to Brisbane for a show at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Monday, December 8. She’ll then round out the Australian leg of her tour with a show at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on Thursday, December 11.

Who is hosting Oprah’s Australian tour?

Oprah will be in conversation with Australian journalist and former Sunrise co-host Melissa Doyle for all four of her Australian shows.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Sunrise earlier this month, Melissa told co-hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington that she’d already had several Zoom calls with the veteran daytime TV host.

“It’s a little surreal, we’ve done a few Zoom chats,” she said on air. “I’m at home thinking. Oh my God, I hope the dog doesn’t bark in the middle of this (interview).

“She’s fabulous. She’s lovely. She’s just what you would expect. We’ve talked about what she wants to bring to the audience. What we can learn from her. What wisdom she can share.”

Melissa then shared a snippet of her conversation with Oprah where she explained what she will be talking about during the shows.

Advertisement

The 71-year-old is looking forward to sharing what she’s learnt about life on stage. Credit: Instagram.

“I’m sharing life. Life has been life-ing for me, and for everybody. The older you get, if you are paying attention to life, it should be getting better and opening you up to the best places,” she said in the clip. “It should be preparing you to use whatever wisdom you have to pass on to other people. I think the great thing about being older is that you’re building and planting trees, where you will never experience their shade.”

“For me, it has always been about: What have I learned? What do I know? What can I offer to you that will make your life better?” the 71-year-old continued. “My great metaphor is to not look at how far you have to go up the hill. But to turn around, look back, and I’m like ‘wow, look at how far I have come’, which I think is a great metaphor for all of us.

“Look back, think about all the things you’ve survived.

Advertisement

“I love … being more open to your own dreams, your own hope. Kindness, I think kindness is its own special currency.”

How can I get tickets to Oprah’s Australian shows?

Tickets to Oprah: In Conversation in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane are available to buy through Ticketek.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.