Oprah Winfrey is returning to Australia for the first time in 10 years

Oprah Winfrey is heading downunder!

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential, the former talkshow host is heading to Australia for a holiday in November this year, and it’s rumoured she’ll also be hosting five ‘in conversation’ events across the country while she’s here.

The publication believes TEG Dainty is behind the tour.

In 2010, Oprah travelled to Australia with 300 American fans to film the last four episodes of her long-running TV show at the Sydney Opera House.

Five years later, she returned to Australia for a speaking tour.

Australia rolled out the red carpet for the now 71-year-old, dubbing the Opera House the ‘Oprah House’ and lighting up the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a giant ‘O’.

“I have been saying since I left Australia that I wanted to get back,” she admitted to NewsCorp at the time.

“I didn’t have the chance to fully embrace it because I was with 320 other people, there were 20 camera crews, there was an itinerary a mile long.

“So the opportunity to do what I most love, that is to sit in gathering spaces and talk to women about things that I know they value and I value as important wasn’t really high on my agenda.”

During the 2015 tour, she was joined on stage by local celebrities such as Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and the Irwin family, as well as visiting music superstars Bono, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z.

The two hour-long shows included various references to Australia’s attractions as part of a package to promote the country to Oprah’s 150 million worldwide viewers.

“I’ve seen a lot and done a lot of things, but when those fireworks started and that O came on the bridge I went into the ugly cry,” she told the crowd at her final Sydney show.

“This is not my country, but that was pretty special. And not just because it’s a big ego trip to see my name on the bridge, although it is. I’d position myself in a chair in my hotel room and wait for the sun to go down and call out to people, ‘Come and see my O’. That was very special.

“I will carry that for the rest of my life.”

The final show closed with a performance of ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ by Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Olivia Newton-John, Hugh Jackman, and the Gondwana National Indigenous Children’s Choir.

