Deborra-Lee Furness shows off dramatic weight loss, two years on from Hugh Jackman split

Deborra-Lee Furness has shown off her incredible weight loss while attending a special movie screening in New York.

The 70-year-old actress was photographed on the red carpet at a special screening of Ella McCay at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.

The Force of Nature star wore a baggy jumper and skinny jeans over her slim frame to the premiere of the film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey.

Deborra-Lee’s outing comes just days after her ex-husband Hugh Jackman introduced his new partner Sutton Foster to his Australian friends.

Hugh and Sutton, who have been dating since late 2024, and Hugh’s co-star Kate Hudson went viral earlier this week for singing Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ at the Australian-themed pub owned by Andy Lee.

Hugh and Sutton had just come from the Gotham Awards, where the Wolverine star had won an award for his new film Song Sung Blue, which follows two singers who form a Neil Diamond tribute act.

Deborra-Lee attended a special screening of Ella McCay this week. Credit: Getty.

Kate, 46. stars alongside Hugh in the romantic comedy

Deborra-Lee and Hugh’s divorce was finalised in June this year, after the couple announced their split in a joint statement in September 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the pair said at the time. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Deborra-Lee and Hugh were married in 1996. Credit: Getty.

When Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce in May this year, she sent out an official statement saying her heart went out to anyone else who is experiencing “betrayal”.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the statement began. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” she continued.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

