Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are mending their rift two years after split

After nearly 30 years of marriage and a very public split, it seems Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are finally turning the page and mending their rift.

Back in May, Deborra-Lee shocked fans when she opened up about feeling a “traumatic betrayal” that “cut deep,” breaking the silence that both she and Hugh had kept since announcing their separation two years ago.

Deb’s statement left many wondering if there was any hope for reconciliation, but now insiders say the pair are making real progress toward peace.

According to sources speaking to Radar Online, Hugh has been reaching out and trying to patch things up for some time, though it’s taken Deborra a while to be ready.

“Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready,” the insider revealed. “Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she’s finally coming around – they’ve met up a few times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids.”

It’s no secret that the kids have been caught in the crossfire during the split, struggling to navigate their dad’s new chapter with his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster and feeling conflicted about it all.

“Debs has every right to be angry with Hugh, no one is arguing that,” a source told the outlet of how the marriage was rocked by accusations of Hugh’s infidelity.

“But it’s also very unhealthy for her and their kids, so of course everyone in her life is thrilled to see her make this effort to forgive Hugh.

“It’s hard to imagine they will ever be close friends again. But if they can at least get to a point where they can celebrate family milestones together without tension, that will mean a whole lot for their kids.

“Debs is an incredibly devoted mom – so no doubt her kids are the main motivation for these peace talks.”

Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce earlier this year, and sources say the financial side was finally settled with a deal that she is happy with – complete with a “handsome spousal support payment.”

“There was some back and forth on the money, but in the end, Deborra got what she deserved,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Both Hugh and Debs are coming out of this financially secure.”

After two years of tension, it seems the couple is ready to let go of the anger and find a new way to relate—one that puts their family first. While it may not be a full reconciliation, their recent meetings hint at a more peaceful and respectful dynamic ahead.

