Oprah Winfrey returns to Australia after 10 years next week and tickets are selling fast!

NEED TO KNOW Oprah Winfrey is returning to Australia for a 2025 “In Conversation” tour, her first visit in a decade and one of the biggest celebrity speaking events of the year.

Shows are confirmed for Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne, with an additional Auckland date; each event will feature an intimate, live on-stage conversation hosted by Melissa Doyle.

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast. Prices start from around $109, with premium experiences significantly higher and demand expected to be strong. Get your tickets HERE now.

Advertisement

Beloved multi-hyphenate Oprah Winfrey is making her way Down Under this December!

More than a decade since the television host, producer, philanthropist, author and business woman was last in Australia, the 71-year-old will be making an appearance around the country for a series of intimate “in conversation” events hosted by Aussie journalist Melissa Doyle.

Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Melissa Doyle. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

“Can’t wait to be back in Australia and New Zealand for the first time in 10 years!” wrote Oprah in an announcement post on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Bring your friends, cousins, siblings — everybody!”

The special event, which is called Oprah in Conversation: Presented by Lilly, will see the iconic media mogul take a walk down memory lane to reflect on her impressive career, achievements and life in a curated and moderated conversation.

In 2010, Oprah was joined by famous Aussies Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Newton John and Russell Crowe during an Aussie show. (Image: Getty)

What can I expect from Oprah In Conversation?

Over the years, Oprah has gained a reputation for being one of the best media moguls in the game. Despite having a difficult childhood, Oprah put immense focus on her studies and eventually was awarded a full scholarship to college where she studied communication. From there, she started her career as a news anchor before landing her own talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, in 1984.

Advertisement

With her kind hearted and empathetic interview technique, the show became one of the most successful talk shows in history.

At Oprah: In Conversation, you’ll hear form the media trailblazer about the importance of authenticity and how important it is to be resilient in the face of adversity.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, direction or simply a little push to take the next step in your life, perhaps some wise words from Oprah could help?

Advertisement

Iconic media mogul! (Image: Getty)

When is Oprah coming to Australia?

Oprah’s In Conversation shows will be coming to Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne for just one night only.

Sydney — Thursday, December 4: TikTok Entertainment Centre

Adelaide — Saturday, December 6: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Brisbane — Monday, December 8: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Melbourne — Thursday, December 11: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre



Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets to Oprah In Conversation through Ticketek HERE.

Related

Advertisement