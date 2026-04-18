AUSTRALIAN PIC EXCLUSIVE: Fergie FOUND after 7 months in hiding

It’s been 213 days since Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York has been seen in public, and we can finally reveal where she is.

Advertisement

After being publicly humiliated when emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein were made public in the damning Epstein Files, the world has been wondering where she’s been holed up, with insiders saying she’s been “laying false breadcrumbs” to stop people following her trail.

There is no suggestion that Fergie was involved in any criminal conduct, and her appearance in the Epstein files does not suggest any wrongdoing.

Despite her best efforts to remain away from the public eye, Woman’s Day has obtained photos showing her at a luxury ski resort in Austria that costs $3770 a night.

Sarah Ferguson has been in hiding for 213 days. Credit: Credit: The Sun / News Licensing

Advertisement

“Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps,” a source told The Sun.

“She hasn’t been seen publicly for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way.”

Recent reports had suggested that senior royal members, and even her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, didn’t know where she was.

Dressed in a low-key navy jacket, with her trademark red hair hidden under a baseball cap, it was clear the 66-year-old had dressed to avoid being recognised.

Advertisement

Fergie was spotted getting out of a black Mercedes at a luxury ski resort in Austria. Credit: The Sun / News Licensing

“Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised,” confirmed a source. “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former wife has been asked to testify to Congress over her “close personal and business ties” to Jeffrey Epstein, but any appearance at Congress hasn’t been confirmed, and she hasn’t made any public statement about her involvement with the convicted sex offender since the release of the Epstein Files.

“The Epstein Files have hit like a sledgehammer and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone,” the source said. “She’s been effectively in hiding and can’t face up to what’s been happening. She’s been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail and very few people were allowed in on the secret.”

Advertisement

“While she knows the scandal is not going away, she effectively has her head in the sand and has taken the decision to hide away for as long as possible.”

“She’s not been in a good place mentally and there’s the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of Epstein’, another insider revealed.

“This scandal is going to go on for years. Sooner or later she’s going to have to face the music.”

Advertisement

Related