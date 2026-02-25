Truth about Fergie’s Australian hideaway and her “loyal rock”

First we learned how an “absolutely crushed” Sarah Ferguson had spent a month at a $25k-a-day wellness clinic in Switzerland as she dealt with the fallout from the many revelations made about her in the Epstein files.

Now, it seems Fergie will forever have a “haven” in Australia – thanks to the generosity of her older sister.

Jane Ferguson Luedecke lives on the NSW Central Coast, and last year made headlines when she flew to the UK to support her sibling as she faced mounting pressure over her ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, however, things for Fergie have only gone from bad to worse – with emails revealing how Fergie asked Epstein for financial help and at one point asked him outright to hire her as a “house assistant”.

“I am the most capable and desperately need the money. Please Jeffrey think about it,” she wrote.

Fergie is said to be “absolutely crushed” by the revelations. (Credit: Getty)

It should be noted that Fergie is not accused of any criminality and inclusion in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing, but with her ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the subject of a police probe into allegations of misconduct in public office, a friend tells Woman’s Day that Jane is “extremely worried” about her sister.

“She would love nothing more than to offer a haven to Sarah here in Australia, but they both know that it would become a circus with photographers and the world’s press on Jane’s doorstep,” the friend explains.

On the surface, it would seem that Jane and her partner Ramin Marzbani could provide the perfect bolthole for the disgraced former duchess.

They live in a luxury gated housing estate, but given that it is also a beachfront golf resort, it would provide little protection from prying eyes or the paparazzi’s zoom lenses.

“Jane is very protective of Sarah. She will always be her little sister to Jane, and they have remained close throughout their lives, despite living on opposite sides of the world,” the friend adds.

“She rarely lets slip anything about Sarah, particularly now that everyone seems to be trying to find out her exact location, but I’m positive she’s not holed up on the Central Coast – at the moment.”

Jane (circled) is very protective of her sister. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, most recently, it’s been reported that Fergie is hiding out in a “UK bolthole” as her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie hold “crisis talks” over Andrew’s arrest.

Insiders say the former Duchess is “laying low with friends” and is “in constant tears” over the turn of events.

It means a trip to Australia right now is unlikely.

“Knowing Jane and what a big heart she has, I wouldn’t rule out a visit, but there’s no way it could work right now,” the insider tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s far more likely that Jane will go to Sarah and try and help her decide what to do next.”

The friend describes Jane as “incredibly loyal” and reveals she has been in “constant contact” with her sister, offering support and a “shoulder to cry on”.

A trip to Australia is not off the table for Fergie. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s a horrible situation, not just for Sarah, but the entire extended family,” the insider adds.

“Jane has always been Sarah’s rock and they have weathered so many scandals and calamities over the years. This is by far the worst, and it’s left Sarah in a very fragile state.

“Jane is very pragmatic and down-to-earth, and she’s experienced her own fair share of ups and downs. I can guarantee she will never abandon Sarah, no matter what.”

