Royal Ascot may be the most prestigious English horse race, but it’s also one of the biggest fashion events of Britain’s high-society calendar.
Royals and socialites flock to the Berkshire green for five days of equestrian action and more importantly the fanciest fashions.
Ever since it’s inception in around 1711, Royal Ascot has set the scene for exquisite sartorial style, but it must be noted, one can’t just turn up in any old thing, there’s a strict dress code.
Traditionally, women were to wear dresses of an appropriate length, meaning just above or below the knee, dress straps must be a least 2.5cm thick (no spaghetti straps!), hats are serious business, no fascinators, however a headpiece which has a solid base of 10cm or more in diameter is acceptable.
Meanwhile, for the gents, socks are a must, as are black shoes, a waistcoat must be paired with a tie (no cravats) and a black or grey top hat is to be worn.
In recent years, the rules were bent slightly allowing women to wear trousers – though they must be full length and of a matching colour.
Now you’re clued up on the fashion dos and don’ts, we decided to take a look back at some of the most memorable fashion moments in the history of the Royal Ascot horse races.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, 2024
Day 3
The Tindalls once again pulled out all the stops on day three of the racing event!
They event colour-coordinated with Mike’s tie matching Zara’s Cinderella blue dress.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2024
Day 2
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank stole the show with their enthusiastic facial expressions on day two of Royal Ascot in 2024.
The couple cleaned up nicely in their simple but chic looks.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, 2024
Day 1
The King and Queen looked dapper on day one of the high-profile event, with both royals opting for statement hats.
Camilla stunned in an all-blue ensemble, while King Charles donned a pale yellow waistcoat and patterned blue tie.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, 2023
Day 3
What a stunning couple! Zara and Mike Tindall looked regal at Royal Ascot in 2023.
Prince William and Princess Catherine, 2023
Day 4
The Wales couple cleaned up nicely on day four of the event in 2023, with Princess Catherine dazzling in this vibrant red ensemble.
Meanwhile, Prince William looked sophisticated in his top hat.
Zara Tindall, 2022
Day 3
Zara Tindall made a statement on the third day of the 2022 Royal Ascot in a cream coat dress with bright pink button detailing.
This was paired with a vibrant green hat with a fuchsia rose.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2022
Day 3
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a colourful floral frock for the third raceday.
The ankle-length dress with a V-shaped neckline was paired with a bright pink fascinator and a tan clutch.
Princess Anne, 2022
Day 3
Princess Anne diverted from her traditional style on day three of Royal Ascot with this eye-catching metallic, ochre-hued dress with ruffles, paired with a white hat and pearls.
Princess Beatrice, 2022
Day 2
Princess Beatrice looked like she just stepped off the most glamorous tennis court in this flattering cream number, paired with midnight suede pumps and a Laura Aspit Livens ‘Ratio’ hat.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2022
Day 2
Royal fans fell head over heels for Sophie’s blue outfit for Royal Ascot day two.
With a frilly blue Suzannah London dress coupled with a Ginny clutch, Prada pastel blue suede pumps and Jane Taylor hat, the royal truly pulled out all the stops for race day.
Princess Beatrice, 2022
Day 1
Opting for a flowy look for the first day at the races in 2022, Princess Beatrice stunned in this Zimmerman floral midi dress with pink satin pumps and a floral straw headband. Her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, matched perfectly with a pink tie.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2022
Day 1
Pink is her colour! Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stunned at the first day of the 2022 Royal Ascot in a wide-brimmed maroon hat and baby pink dress with a pearl brooch.
Zara Tindall, 2022
Day 1
Zara Tindall was a vision in this pastel watercolour print dress from Anna Mason in 2022.
Featuring romantic puffed sleeves and a tiered hem, this may be one of the royal’s best Ascot looks yet.
Princess Anne, 2022
Day 1
The equestrian loving Princess Royal beamed in a cream jacket with taupe embroidery on the lapels. The feather detail on her fascinator was a particular stand out.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, 2022
Day 1
King Charles’ blue tie complemented Queen Camilla’s 2022 Ascot attire perfectly.
Accompanied by a pearl necklace and earrings, her open collared outfit and fascinator will be one to remember.
Kate Middleton wears a heavenly blue Elie Saab ensemble at the 2019 Royal Ascot
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2021
Day 2
In 2021, Sophie returned with a vengeance in this stunning purple toned look. Sophie for president!
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2019
Day 3
Our royal style underdog Sophie was the first royal to utilise the change in women’s dress rules, absolutely rocking this blue pant-suit in 2019.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018
Day 1
Meghan Markle’s first Royal Ascot look went down in the books as a royal success! She stunned in a belted Givenchy shirt-dress.
Meghan’s shirt dress ticked all the boxes for the strict dress code, and she paired her belted ensemble with a hat by Philip Treacy.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 2018
Day 1
And Meghan was in good company! Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh also stunned in a light pink dress with black detailing. Lo and behold, the dress itself is a royal favourite – Princess Beatrice wore it almost a year later for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London!
Queen Elizabeth II, 2018
Day 1
The brighter the better for Queenie! In 2018 the monarch donned a sunshine yellow coat-dress that only she could pull off.
She’s a keen racer! Queen Elizabeth stands with John Warren as they watch the Wolferton Rated Stakes race.
Princess Beatrice, 2017
Day 4
Princess Beatrice opted to top her nude coat-dress with a statement hat brimming with exotic-looking feathers, in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth, 2017
Day 5
She’s the Queen of Colour! Fuschia was the hue du jour, for Her Majesty in 2017.
Princess Catherine, 2017
Day 1
Princess Catherine wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen floral lace dress and a white topper adorned with pearls and a lace bow, at the Royal Ascot in 2017.
Princess Anne, 2017
Day 3
Now that’s a fashion statement! Princess Anne stepped out in chic emerald ensemble in for day three of the races in 2017.
Zara Tindall, 2016
Day 1
Zara Tindall went for bold colours and stripes in 2016.
Princess Beatrice, 2016
Day 4
Princess Beatrice waves from underneath an interestingly shaped hat, 2016.
Queen Elizabeth, 2016
Day 3
The Queen laughs off fashion faux pas in 2016, as she and a jockey notice they’ve couple-dressed for the occasion!
Princess Catherine, 2016
Day 2
Kate loves wearing white lace to the races, and why not when it looks so stunning! Here she is having a laugh in 2016.
Princess Beatrice, 2015
Day 3
Perhaps one of Princess Beatrice’s more demure looks, 2015.
Princess Diana, 1990
Day 2
Princess Diana wore a suit like no other royal. In 1990, she opted for this Catherine Walker dusty pink and purple ensemble.
Princess Diana, 1988
Day 1
Diana poised in a polka dot day dress and matching hat designed by Victor Edelstein. This look is still one of her most iconic to this day.
Princess Diana, 1987
Day 1
Prince Diana was so ahead of her time! The Princess of Wales wore a chic striped suit by Roland Klein and hat by Philip Somerville in 1987.
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne and the Queen Mother, 1970
Day 1
Queen Elizabeth with Princess Anne and the Queen Mother in pink at Royal Ascot, 1970.