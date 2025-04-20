His Majesty King Charles III attended the annual Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday 20 April 2025.
The King was joined by his wife Queen Camilla as well as other members of the royal family.
As per tradition, His Majesty was joined by multiple other senior royals who took part in a short procession to the intimate service.
King Charles led the procession accompanied by his wife and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew who made a shock rare public appearance.
Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, also attended the service along with Andrew’s daughters and their husbands, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Edward and Sophie’s son, James of Wessex.
This year, Prince William and Princess Catherine did not attend the service as they spent the holiday in their country home in Norfolk.
They also weren’t present at the event last year as Catherine was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, but in 2023, the Wales’ attended the event accompanied by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and first-time attendee Prince Louis.
In 2024, the royal family’s Easter Sunday plans were uncertain following the news of both King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses.
In the midst of his treatment, His Majesty had postponed public-facing duties, however, the Easter church service is technically considered a private family event.