Prince William is making dramatic plans to become king as his father continues his cancer battle.

And while he hopes King Charles will reign for a good many more years, behind the scenes he’s assembling his own team and crystallising ideas on how he wants to reign.

Woman’s Day can reveal that the Prince of Wales, 42, wants to strip wayward brother Prince Harry of his titles and not invite him to his coronation, banish Prince Andrew, 65, from public life forever, promote Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35, to royal duties and prepare his son George, 11, for his future.

The king-to-be will ensure his heir is fully prepared. (Credit: Getty)

PREPARING – PRINCE GEORGE

William is already schooling George for when he steps up in a decade or so.

The late Queen Elizabeth was so worried that Prince William and his kids could be wiped out in a helicopter crash – putting Harry on the throne – that she asked him to stop flying his family around.

He did so but they still fly together on commercial aircraft when travelling.

However royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells, “I think this was a rule followed more in the past than now – it’s a bit more flexible today. However you certainly wouldn’t get Charles and William on the same aircraft.”

An insider adds, “William is happy to have George by his side and he’s slowly preparing him for his destiny.”

Ready to royal! The sisters are keen to prove their worth. (Credit: Getty)

PROMOTED – PRINCESSES EUGENIE & BEATRICE

King Charles, 76, is said to be leaving the “Bea and Eugenie decision” up to Prince William, as royal sources confirm they’re being “kept on ice” for when William is king amid speculation they could be given their own charity or foundation to promote, as well as bringing some glamour to the royals.

“They’re valuable assets and I’m certain they’ll get involved with royal duties when William becomes king,” said Majesty magazine’s Ingrid Seward.

“I’m sure they would like to do more and they’re just waiting in the wings to be asked.”

There’s no way back for disgraced Prince Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

FIRED – PRINCE ANDREW

Although the King has left the door open to both son Harry and brother Andrew – he is frozen out because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – William sees no royal future for either of them.

Respected former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says, “William has been a strong voice in managing the Andrew problem and is adamant there is no way back for him.”

“He will inherit a slimmed down monarchy because of Harry and Andrew’s indiscretions.

Sussex no more! William will be asking Harry to hand back his title. (Credit: Getty)

BANISHED – MEGHAN & HARRY

Firstly William has told aides there is no way back for Harry and Meghan and he will remove their HRH titles.

A former courtier tells Daily Beast, “William has no direct contact with Harry any more, so it will be a clean break. A royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do.”

A close friend of William’s tells us, “He doesn’t think their rift will ever heal and it’s better to move on.”

William believes Harry’s latest interview with the BBC was evidence that he hasn’t changed his ways in the years since his Netflix show or memoir.

“He no longer trusts Harry and can’t forgive him for smearing Catherine and other things he said in his book Spare. He sees no reason to even invite him to his coronation.”

