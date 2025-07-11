Kate Middleton’s right hand woman is leaving Kensington Palace.

Advertisement

In 2010, Natasha Archer join the royal family’s staff as a personal assistant to both Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Over the past 15 years, Natasha, 37, became a part of Kate’s inner circle and even became known as being the 43-year-old’s unofficial stylist.

Now Tash, as she’s affectionately known to the couple, is leaving the royal fold to start up her own consultancy business.

According to PEOPLE, the Prince and Princess of Wales have wished the former personal assistant the very best for her future endeavours.

Advertisement

Last year, it was revealed that Natasha had been promoted to senior private executive assistant to the royal couple in 2022, after receiving the Royal Victorian Order for her dedicated service to the royal household.

Credit: Getty.

“Natasha deserves this boost — she’s unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate’s side for years to come,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

“It seems to be Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.”

Advertisement

Natasha has been credited for being the person behind Kate’s evolving personal style from the more traditional coat suits to modern suiting, which has been dubbed as the “Kate Middleton effect”.

“Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes,” an insider told Vanity Fair in a 2014 interview. “She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on. She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes.”

Tash’s influence on Kate’s style was first noted in 2013 when she was photographed entering the Lindo Wing to give Kate the blue polka dot Jenny Peckham dress they had chosen for the public appearance after the birth of Prince George.

According to the Daily Mail, she was then unofficially promoted to Kate’s stylist on orders from the Queen to make Kate’s wardrobe more “regal”.

Advertisement

Over the following years, Kate’s favourite high street brands were replaced by haute couture. She also encouraged Kate to show off more of her legs.

Following the success of Kate and William’s Australian tour that year, Tash encouraged Kate to start experimenting more with her wardrobe.

Kate appeared in good spirits at Wimbledon. Credit: Getty.

“Natasha’s main role is as a PA, but over the last few months she has assisted Kate as a style adviser,” a source told Grazia at the time.

Advertisement

“Natasha and Kate get on very well. She has always supported and advised Kate — and the Duchess loves Natasha’s style, so it seemed like an obvious appointment. Natasha has been helping Kate pick outfits for the [New Zealand and Australia] tour.”

The 37-year-old also seems to have formed a close personal bond with her boss and in 2024, she was one of only a few people who was photographed leaving the London Clinic, where Kate was staying after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Her departure comes as blow to the royals as Kate continues to recover from her treatment for cancer.

In January this year, Kate announced she was in remission but her return to normal royal duties would be gradual.

Advertisement

“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she said while visiting Colchester Hospital in Essex at the beginning of July. “And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you, and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”

“You have to find your new normal and that takes time… and it’s a roller coaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be,” she continued. “But the reality is you go through hard times.”

Before joining William and Kate’s office in 2010, Natasha worked for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for three years

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.