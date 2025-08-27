Inside the home where ‘With Love, Meghan’ was filmed

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan is filmed at a rental that has a similar vibe to her Montecito home.

When the first season premiered earlier this year, Meghan told PEOPLE she decided not to film at the home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children to “protect that safe haven”.

“We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!” she told the publication.

The second season of the Netflix show, which premiered on August 26, was also filmed at the $9.5 million estate near where the Sussexes live.

Here’s everything we know about the filming location of With Love, Meghan.

(Credit: Netflix)

WHERE WAS WITH LOVE, MEGHAN FILMED?

Most of the scenes in With Love, Meghan were filmed on a five acre property in Montecito, California. The property features a four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom farmhouse which has a similar vibe to the 16-bedroom home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased in 2020.

According to realtor.com, the estate is valued at $9.5 million and includes a barn, landscaped gardens and lemon and avocado orchards.

(Credit: Netflix)

WHY WASN’T WITH LOVE, MEGHAN FILMED AT MEGHAN MARKLE’S HOUSE?

Meghan decided she wanted to protect the sanctuary she had created with her small family in their own home.

(Credit: Instagram)

CAN YOU RENT THE WITH LOVE, MEGHAN HOME?

If you’d like to live like Meghan Markle for a day, you can rent the Montecito Orchard Private Estate for private events and weddings.

WHERE DOES MEGHAN MARKLE ACTUALLY LIVE?

In 2022, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a 16-bedroom property in the exclusive Californian suburb of Montecito for $AU21 million.

The property features 16 bedrooms, a library, an office, a gym, a sauna, an arcade and a games room, plus an outdoor pool, a tennis court, a chicken coop and an outdoor entertaining area with a wood-fired stove and barbecue.

In a 2022 interview with The Cut, 43-year-old Meghan described the property as freeing and calming.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” she told the publication. “Because you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry spoke about enjoying the outdoors with his family in California.

“To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

