Get ready to welcome Meghan Markle back to your screens – Netflix has confirmed that season two of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has officially wrapped filming and is coming soon.

So, what can we expect this time around? From special guests to the filming location, here’s everything we know ahead of the show’s return.

WHAT WILL SEASON 2 OF WITH LOVE, MEGHAN BE ABOUT?

As Netflix has described, “In the series, Meghan shares personal tips and tricks for hosting and adding more fun and thoughtfulness to the everyday. Drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining, she spends time with friends new and old as they make memories together.”

It’s likely that in season two, the Duchess of Sussex will share more hosting tips and recipes.

WHO WILL BE APPEARING IN SEASON 2 OF WITH LOVE, MEGHAN?

Season one featured an array of Meghan’s close friends and celebrity guests – and the upcoming season is shaping up to be just as star-studded.

Confirmed to appear is Meghan’s longtime friend Chrissy Teigen, who was among the first recipients of jam from Meghan’s original lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Also possibly joining the cast is Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently shared her thoughts on appearing on the show with People Magazine, saying, “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don’t bake that well, but I can always try.”

WAS WITH LOVE, MEGHAN FILMED AT HER HOUSE?

Meghan chose not to film the series at her family home in Montecito, California in order to maintain some privacy and protection for her young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she told People in an exclusive interview. “We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.”

She continued, “Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

Instead, filming took place at a nearby rental – a luxurious four-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse located a short distance from the Sussexes’ mansion.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 BE RELEASED?

While there’s no exact release date just yet, Netflix has confirmed that season two of With Love, Meghan will premiere in Australia in spring 2025.

