Years before she met Prince Harry and was catapulted into royal stardom, Meghan Markle was a mover and shaker in celebrity circles herself.

The former Suits actress has forged strong connections with many A-list stars over the years, both before, during and after her time as an official senior member of the royal family.

Meghan’s contacts list could also read as the guest list to any fabulous Hollywood party – or The Oscars for that matter!

But since marrying Prince Harry, the couple have also forged some new strong friendships with several incredible names.

Keep on scrolling to meet the high profile celebrities who are friends with Meghan Markle.

