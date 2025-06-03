Week seven of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 brought some pivotal moments for the farmers and their hopeful partners, as tensions rose and connections deepened across the farms.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Sophie Trethowan broke down all the drama and key moments that defined the week, including key solo dates, simmering competition, and what’s ahead for Farmer Thomas and Clarette.

(Credit: Seven)

SOLO DATES BRING CLARITY AND CONNECTION

This week’s solo dates gave the farmers a much-needed chance to focus on individual relationships with their remaining ladies.

“So we saw some ladies get more single dates at the country ball. I wasn’t surprised with the picks,” Sophie said. “I think that Corey hasn’t got to spend a lot of time with Chloe recently, with Keeley and Jadee getting the last few dates. So yeah, I wasn’t surprised he picked her for some extra time.

“For Farmer Jack, he’s still very new and getting to know all the girls and Hayley did disclose that she struggles in that group situation and really needs that one-on-one time to get to know him better and explore things further. So I wasn’t surprised that he picked her,” Sophie added.

Meanwhile, Farmer Thomas seemed determined to make amends after a bombshell moment at last week’s farewell dinner, when it was revealed Farmer Thomas had secretly been messaging Claire – who left the farm of her own accord.

“And for Farmer Thomas, I think he’s got a lot of making up to do in a way with what happened last time at the farewell dinner with Clarette, and I wasn’t surprised that he did pick her at the end. He obviously really has strong feelings for her and wants to make things right and obviously wants to spend that more time with her.”

(Credit: Seven)

RISING TENSIONS ON COREY’S FARM

Competition is rife on Corey’s farm, particularly between Keeley and Chloe – both of whom have formed strong bonds with the farmer.

“There does seem to be quite a lot of competition on Corey’s farm at the moment, in particular between Keeley and Chloe. I think they’re both top contenders and have really strong connections with Corey,” Sophie explained.

The rivalry took a turn during a meeting with Corey’s parents, where Chloe dropped a surprising comment about Keeley’s personality.

“I found it quite interesting at meeting the parents that Chloe disclosed that she finds Keeley quite a jealous person and kind of threw that out there which maybe makes them question Keeley’s personality a little bit. It will be interesting to see how this next date goes with Keeley and Corey, with the family picking that 24-hour date.”

With strong feelings stirring, Sophie predicts the drama is far from over.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of jealousy between all the girls as there’s some really strong feelings and connections starting to develop.”

(Credit: Seven)

A ROCKY JOURNEY LEADING TO FOREVER FOR FARMER THOMAS AND CLARETTE?

Farmer Thomas and Clarette’s tension-filled journey is approaching its end, with a final decision teased for next week.

“It was teased that next week Farmer Thomas is going to make his final decision,” Sophie said. “I do think that he’ll end up walking away with Clarette.”

Despite the ups and downs, their connection has endured.

“They’ve had quite the rocky journey but they’ve managed to overcome some of the issues that they have had and move forward.”

Sophie believes the couple is eager to take their relationship outside of the show, beyond the cameras and drama.

“I do think that Thomas will be quite keen to get outside this experience and just get to spend that time with Clarette, with all the cameras and everything else happening, and see if they can actually make that relationship work.”

