During last Tuesday night’s explosive cliffhanger on Farmer Wants A Wife, frontrunner Clarette hit the hot tin roof after she had discovered Farmer Thomas had been secretly texting Claire after she left the farm of her own accord days earlier.

“Like we’ve been flirting a bit. I think it’s going to hurt you,” the farmer admitted to Clarette as she flicked through his phone.

“Look at how many messages there are you f***ing p***k,” she then screamed.

While Thomas claimed that communication between him and Claire had already ended, and she was now “dead” to him, the bombshell texts in question, which have been revealed for the first time, lay bare just how deep his connection with Claire went.

And it’s safe to say Clarette won’t be happy.

Thomas and Claire secretly met up at the airport during filming. (Credit: 7 Network)

DAMNING TEXTS

The messages, some of which have been exclusively obtained by Woman’s Day, begin as the pair organise a meet-up at the airport, which Thomas had confessed on the show was

a last ditch effort to convince Claire, 31, to come back.

While his attempts failed, it didn’t stop the pair from snapping a very cosy selfie together, which was revealed last week by our sister publication New Idea.

But perhaps most damning are the messages that followed.

“Thanks for making me feel so special,” Claire writes. “You’ve helped me in so many ways. Safe travels and enjoy the rest of the journey.”

In response, Farmer Thomas, 35, writes, “Thanks 4 [sic] coming to see me beautiful. U [sic] will always be my best memories on the farm wish I could of made many more and u [sic] will always have a spot in my heart.”

“I wish u [sic] the best 4 [sic] the future and look forward to seeing u [sic] again one day,” he writes.

“Maybe come back and save me from Clarette please.”

Insiders say Clarette is Farmer Thomas’ final pick. (Credit: 7 Network)

CLARETTE’S HEARTACHE

The messages are sure to be upsetting for Clarette, 35, who, according to insiders, is said to be Farmer Thomas’ final pick this week.

And while it’s unknown whether Clarette saw the true extent of the messages, the timing of the text leak is made even more awkward given the recent whispers that the schoolteacher has recently moved to South Australia to live with Thomas on his farm in Kimba, and even picked up a job at the local school.

