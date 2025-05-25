Farmer Thomas went MIA on Tuesday nights episode of Farmer Wants A Wife after a fiery showdown with Clarette when he confesses he’s been texting with Claire, who left earlier this season.

But while Thomas, 35, says he simply wanted “out of the situation”, it wasn’t actually his decision to drop and roll.

“They did that just for drama,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “It was one of the producer’s tactics to keep the ladies on their toes to say Farmer Thomas had gone missing.

“Farmer Thomas was held back from filming that day and producers told everyone, including the other farmers, he had gone missing,” shares the TV insider. “Heightening his absence just to mess with Clarette.”

Farmer Thomas sped off into the night on Tuesday nights episode of Farmer (Credit: 7 Network)

TV TRICKS

“It made sense to distance him from all the women – to have them all stress over the texts,” says the source of the trickery.

“They got a lot of good content by removing him from the usual shooting schedule, allowing Clarette and Rachel no choice but to loop the two newer girls in on how much Claire and Farmer Thomas were still communicating.”

Thomas, says the spy, was in on the manipulation though.

“He was told not to reveal too much to Clarette… to keep her guessing,” they claim. “But the guy’s a terrible liar, so it just came across like he wasn’t interested.”

Producers felt their hands were tied, though. When fan favourite Claire, 31, made the bold decision to walk away from Farmer Thomas, production was thrown into a tailspin, says the insider.

“These two women were supposed to be pitted against each other on camera right until the end.”

Farmer Thomas’ remaining ladies are left confused after he goes MIA (Credit: 7 Network)

So, they worked overtime to keep Claire’s presence alive, using her as an emotional chess piece to destabilise Clarette, 35.

“Who do you think told Clarette to read his phone?” adds our source.

“They knew Clarette felt threatened by Claire. So they’d casually tease the idea that Claire could be coming back.

“It kept Clarette constantly second-guessing herself and Farmer Thomas. Clarette could write a book on what happened!”

