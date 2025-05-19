Why didn’t we find out what happened to Ellen and Tayla? Where did all these new ladies come from? Why aren’t we seeing all the farmers that women applied for this season?

Farmer Wants A Wife executive producer Sylvia D’Souza answers all your burning questions about this season of the show.

Where did producers find Corey’s four new ladies: Chloe, Kailey, Amberlee and Annie? (Credit: Channel Seven )

Where did you find the four new ladies for each farmer?

Our new ladies were part of the original application process. They each applied to the farmer that they were attracted to, making them strong contenders for our farmers’ hearts, despite arriving later in the series. Some of these ladies can’t get away from work for as long, so it allows them to still have a chance at finding love. I’m always in awe of the bravery of women who apply – it’s a tough thing to be vulnerable to love in private, let alone on national television with no promise of a positive outcome.

Fans online were asking what happened to Ellen – and then she reappeared. They asked the same thing about Tayla when she didn’t turn up to the farm. Did you just want to leave things unsaid in both cases?

You know, this is the first time disappearances have caused such a stir. Every season, some ladies don’t feel well or decide to leave for personal reasons. Our job producing the show is to make the tough decisions on what makes the final cut – and what storylines require explaining when so much is going on. Ellen disappeared and reappeared due to illness, and at the last-minute, Tayla bravely decided farm life wasn’t for her. Explaining this on-air would have taken us away from the main game of what our audience loves about the show – watching our farmers find love.

Was Jack always going to be part of the show? (Credit: Channel Seven )

Did you always plan to bring in another farmer? Or was that just because Jarrad left early?

It’s a decision we make season by season, knowing that our farmers might find love sooner than expected. Despite all our planning, producers can’t predict what will happen when the cameras

Women applied for eight farmers this season, including Chooka and Reidy. What’s the deal with the ones we haven’t seen?

Each season there are more farmers than required in the show because dropouts due to unforeseen circumstances happen.

Have we seen Clarette’s most dramatic moments?

Do the farmers and ladies travel together to places like the Goulburn rodeo? Why don’t we ever see what they talk about when they’re together on the trips?

Most times they do travel together, they live together and travel together, but sometimes it comes down to logistics based on filming needs.

Do the farmers and their ladies have much one-on-one time when the cameras aren’t on? Or is that not allowed?

Absolutely, they do. Despite all the cynicism about reality shows, FWAW is a show about real love, and the farmers and ladies aren’t always on. You need to let those developing relationships take shape as authentically

Farmer Wants A Wife airs 7.30pm Monday and Tuesdays, Channel Seven

