His farm is full of wheat and lentils, but it seems all Farmer Thomas and his remaining ladies are walking on are eggshells, as Clarette’s determination to win the farmer’s heart reaches fever pitch.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one show participant says things got so “tense” after the intruders arrived that it began to feel like “a footy club raffle” – and it all came down to one certain participant.

“Clarette was so determined to win. It kind of took things away from the love story. It was more about just taking home the prize,” the insider divulges to Woman’s Day.

The source adds that instead of Clarette allowing chemistry to unfold naturally, her strategy was to keep a very close eye on other women’s connections with Thomas.

“She questioned us constantly,” the insider reveals. “She was really concerned about what was going on behind her back. It made the atmosphere a little tense.”

Clarette’s behaviour has been raising eyebrows. (Credit: Seven Publicity)

TENSE TIMES

Things reportedly hit boiling point after Thomas, 35, attempted to keep in touch with some of the women who had already left the farm, with Clarette reportedly letting her feelings be known that she wasn’t exactly thrilled about him messaging the girls.

Shortly after that, all communication with Farmer Thomas stopped, with a producer from the show informing them that there was to be no further correspondence with him during filming.

“We’d left the show in good spirits and were only keen to stay friends with Thomas,” explains one woman. “It definitely raised some eyebrows.”

Tayla left the farm with no explanation. (Credit: Seven Publicity)

MISSING IN ACTION

The situation comes after one of Farmer Thomas’ chosen intruders, Tayla, mysteriously disappeared from the show last week, without so much as a goodbye.

The 32-year-old paramedic literally vanished following Farmer Thomas inviting her back to his farm at the harvest festival, with the giddy farmer expressing that she had made the “biggest impression” on him.

She later told the media that after filming for one day, she “realised the experience just didn’t feel like the right fit”.

Farmer Jack works on a dairy farm in Tasmania. (Credit: Seven Publicity)

SAY HOWDY TO THE NEW FARMER JACK!

Another farmer is dropped into the crop this week, Farmer Jack!

And being a fan of the show, the 26-year-old dairy farmer from Railton, Tasmania, cannot wait to get amongst it.

“I’ve always loved watching the show,” he tells Woman’s Day, however he adds that while he was never game enough to apply, a particularly motivated family member stepped in for him.

“My mum actually signed me up initially, without telling me,” he laughs. “Mum’s obviously always wanted the best for me and my siblings, and she decided it would be a great idea to sign me up.”

He adds he got “one hell of a shock” when producers called him for an interview.

“I was like, how did they get my details because I didn’t remember applying, but then I finally worked it out that it was Mum,” he says. “Once the shock wore off and I did a bit of thinking, it just made sense to give this thing a go. These opportunities don’t come up every day, that’s for sure.”

Jack says seeing family friends, Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg, who appeared in season three of the series in 2009, go on to marry and have three children together, also helped his decision.

“The fact that they did so well out of it and they’ve got kids now, that gave me an indicator that this thing can work and it’s worth giving it a crack,” he says. “And I want a family, a big one if I can. The more the better. I can’t have enough extra pairs of hands [on the farm] that’s for sure.”

