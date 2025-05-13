Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 has been full of drama so far, and week four proved no different.

Below, Sophie Trethowan, from last year’s season of FWAW, recaps the week that was for Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Instagram)

FARMER DUSTIN ON HOW INTRUDERS SHAKE THINGS UP

Sophie found love with Farmer Dustin on the show in 2024, so we asked the couple for their perspective on the impact the intruders can have.

“Bringing [new] girls back definitely ruffles the feathers of the other girls back on the farm,” Dustin told Woman’s Day. “But if there is potential with them, it’s definitely worth exploring because potentially your future wife is there.”

Sophie added, “That’s right, and you want to give it every opportunity that you have, because you only get to do this once where you date multiple women, so, why not bring someone else back? Who knows what might happen?”

(Credit: Seven)

NEW CONNECTIONS

With the introduction of the new ladies came new connections with the farmers, with Sophie keeping a particularly close eye on Farmer Corey and new intruder Chloe.

“Well, the intruders have certainly given things a shake up, and I think we can see that these new ladies have already formed some really strong connections with some of our farmers, in particular Chloe and Corey,” she said.

“I think that Corey is extremely keen on her, there’s definitely a bit of a spark between them.”

(Credit: Seven)

EMOTIONAL FARM FAREWELLS

But while the farmers forged new connections, they also said goodbye to some original ladies.

Farmer Tom sent Emma home and Ellen left Farmer Thomas, while Farmer Corey asked Chelsea to leave.

“It’s been a very emotional night of farm farewells, in particular on Corey’s farm,” Sophie said. “I shed a tear for poor Chelsea being sent home. She seemed quite shocked with that decision and very upset about it.

“It was obviously quite unexpected. We could see there, even in the footage, that she hadn’t quite had her bag packed and ready to leave the farm. And yeah, I really felt for her as she seemed quite heartbroken.”

