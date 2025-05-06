Week three of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 was full of twists and surprises as the ladies took charge and one farmer walked away with his chosen woman.

Below, Sophie Trethowan, who found love with Farmer Dustin on the 2024 season of FWAW, recaps the week that was for Woman’s Day.

NEW FRONTRUNNERS

The farmers took a backseat this week and each chose one special lady to to take the reins for a date. Unsurprisingly for Sophie, some new frontrunners popped up after the dates.

“I really liked Ellen’s date with Thomas,” she said. “I thought she was very clever in organising a very intimate date with Thomas and [it was] a very clever way to get nice and personal with him and share some very special moments. I think after this date, she’s another front runner for Thomas.”

As for Farmer Corey, Sophie “was really happy that Corey picked Jadee’s date. I really liked their speed date in the Hunter Valley and were waiting for them to spend some more time together. I think they have such a good connection with each other and I think she’s now up there as another frontrunner for Corey.

And finally, for Farmer Tom, Sophie “was really glad Emma had that date with Tom. It seems like she’s been quite reserved throughout this experience and I think she really needed that one-on-one time without the other girls there to really get to spend some special time with Tom so they could further explore that connection and see if there’s anything there.”

UPCOMING INTRUDERS

At the end of the episode, it was teased that some new “intruders” – and a new farmer – would be shaking things up.

“The teasers for the next couple of episodes of Farmer look quite intense and wild,” Sophie said. “It seems that the farmers are getting to meet more ladies who they then get to choose to bring on the farm. It looks like they have a lot to choose from as well.”

Reflecting on her own experience on the show last year, Sophie shared some insights into how the original ladies may feel about the big shakeup.

“I remember when we did our season, Dustin only got to have dates with two women and bring one back to the farm, whereas it looks like the farmers are meeting multiple ladies this time, which I’m sure is going to bring up a lot of emotions.

“It’s certainly not a nice feeling to have the farmer bring back another lady when you’re in this situation. It makes you question the connection that you have with the farmer. But on the other hand, this is a once in a lifetime experience for the farmers and they probably want to give it everything they’ve got and give the girls [an] opportunity if they think there is potential there.

“So I guess in this situation you only get to do it once, why not bring someone else back?”

A SURPRISING PICK FOR FARMER JARRAD

We also saw Farmer Jarrad walk away with his chosen lady, Chloe, which Sophie was actually surprised to see.

“Well, it looks like Farmer Jarrad knows what he wants and he certainly hasn’t mucked around,” she said. “I was quite shocked to see him send two ladies home at the farewell dinner. Obviously, he knew exactly where his heart was and didn’t need any extra time to make up his mind about which lady he was going to pick.

“I was surprised he chose Chloe just because we hadn’t seen them spend much time together since that first 24-hour date. However, there is so much that happens behind the scenes that we don’t know about and obviously they had a really strong connection. It was so nice on that final decision. They both looked so happy and so in love and I wish them all the best.”

