It’s the Farmer Wants A Wife twist no one saw coming! Woman’s Day can reveal that Claire Hampson, the 31-year-old FIFO worker from WA, who broke Farmer Thomas heart by walking away from the current season, has been swapping Instagram messages with none other than Farmer Bert, who controversially quit the 2024 series!
According to Woman’s Day insider Claire originally applied for the 2024 season of the show and was close to being matched Farmer Bert, but producers decided they didn’t want her for that series.
As fans might remember Farmer Bert’s series was full of drama and not all good. In fact, things became so tense that the Queensland pineapple farmer dramatically quit the show early, saying he hadn’t found a genuine connection with any of the women and saw he’d never return to the reality show.
FARMER THOMAS’ HEARTBREAK
But it seems like Farmer Bert hasn’t given up on love.
Claire, who is now back on the market after leaving the reality show, has caught the eye of the handsome pineapple and dragon fruit Farmer with eagle-eyed followers noticing he’s been liking a slew of her Instagram posts.
He’s also been telling his friends he was a “big fan of the way she handled herself on the show”.
“He said he quit the show too, so he gets it,” explains a friend exclusively to Woman’s Day of Claire’s surprise exit a few weeks ago. “He reckons they might have more in common than people realise.”
And friends say Claire is just as admiring of Bert, revealing she wouldn’t rule out a date with him.
“It is obvious he is as keen as mustard. He has liked every picture on her social media for weeks,” adds a friend of Claire’s.
And while Claire and Bert might be happy to move on, we’re wondering how Farmer Thomas might end up feeling about this budding romance?
The South Australian farmer and Claire have admitted to keeping their relationship going post show with plenty of text exchanges, much to the upset of his frontrunner Clarette. Claire has even admitted she might’ve left the show too early, despite admitting she refused to return when producers begged her too.
The plot thickens.