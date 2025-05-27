Week six of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 delivered plenty of emotional moments and a fair share of drama.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, former contestant Sophie Trethowan gave her take on the week’s biggest developments.

A NEW FARMER LOOKING FOR LOVE

This week saw the surprise arrival of Farmer Jack, a new face hoping to find his perfect match – and he wasted no time getting started.

“So this week we were introduced to a new farmer: Jack from Tasmania. As we saw him start his search for love, he picked Sarah for that first 24-hour date,” Sophie said.

It didn’t take long for Jack to spark early connections, with two women standing out from the start.

“I wasn’t surprised, they seem to have had a lot in common and I think that she is a front runner for him already along with Hayley. So we’ll see how that one goes.”

With strong contenders emerging quickly, all eyes will be on Jack’s farm in the coming weeks to see which connection deepens.

SHOCK TEXTS

But while one farmer’s journey was just beginning, others were facing complicated emotions as farewell dinners brought secrets to light.

“Wow, so it was a very intense night of farewell dinners and there’s quite a lot to unpack there,” Sophie said. “I’ll start with Farmer Thomas on his farm. So it came to light that he had received a text message from Claire.”

Thomas’ openness about his ongoing contact with Claire stirred some tension among the women still on the farm – particularly Clarette.

“Good on Thomas for being really open with Rachael and Clarette and telling them about that text message. Unfortunately, it didn’t go down too well, especially with Clarette.

“Thomas was really smitten with [Clare] at the start and had strong feelings and was really upset when she did decide to leave. So yeah, I think it’s a very sore spot and obviously quite upsetting for Clarette.”

Adding to the emotional weight was the discovery that Thomas and Claire had exchanged multiple messages since her departure.

“I think what she was more upset about though was discovering that there were actually quite a lot of back and forth texts between Thomas and Claire when she did decide to leave and obviously that was really heartbreaking for [Clarette].”

Despite the controversy, Sophie believes Thomas’ actions came from a genuine place.

“I don’t blame Thomas for texting Clare when she did decide to leave… I can understand him having that communication with her when she did leave to try and get a bit of closure so that he could move on. But unfortunately, yes, it has upset a few people.”

UNDER THE SAME ROOF

On Farmer Corey’s farm, things were no less dramatic. During his farewell dinner, Annie confronted Keeley about her absence from their shared room the night before – sparking speculation.

“So at his farewell dinner, Annie confronted Keeley about not being in her own room during the night,” Sophie explained. “So it seems that Annie and Keeley shared a room together and she noticed that she wasn’t there.”

With everyone living in such close quarters, tensions and curiosity naturally run high.

“You’re all living under the same roof together, you’re curious as to what’s happening and how much time people are spending together,” Sophie said.

She agreed that Annie’s question was fair, and understandable, given the unique environment.

“I think it was a fair enough question that Annie did ask Keeley that question. Obviously, Corey and Keeley both denied that that was in fact the case, but you do get curious when you notice that someone’s not there.”

