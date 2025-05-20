Week five of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 was a whirlwind of emotion, connection, and clarity – and for Farmer Tom, it marked the end of his journey.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Sophie Trethowan shared her take on the week’s biggest moments, from tense dinner table conversations to heartfelt farewells.

EMOTIONAL HONESTLY DINNER

“Well, the honesty dinner this week was quite interesting,” Sophie said, recalling the emotional scenes from Farmer Corey’s farm. “In particular on Corey’s farm, we saw Chloe in the firing line with a lot of hard questions coming her way and we saw her get quite emotional. It is hard to be really vulnerable, especially in front of people that you’re still getting to know.”

Chloe, one of the season’s late arrivals, found herself under pressure as the other women questioned her intentions and connection with Corey.

“She is the new girl on the farm, an intruder, and I think the other girls do see a real connection with her and Corey,” Sophie explained. “So obviously they’re really wanting to suss that out a bit more because they’re starting to feel a little bit uneasy in their relationships. Hence, I think there were a lot of questions directed her way.”

NEXT SOLO DATES

But while tensions flared, romance also blossomed, with new solo dates chosen by the farmers’ closest friends.

“I think Thomas and Cory’s friends chose really well for those next solo dates. I was really happy with the two decisions that they made,” Sophie said. “I think it’s really nice that Rachael and Thomas get to spend that more time together. Like they’ve said, they’ve built a really good friendship with each other and this solo date will just give them a chance to explore things a bit further and see if there is anything more there.”

As for Farmer Corey, Keeley finally got the opportunity to reconnect after their initial 24-hour date.

“I also think Farmer Corey’s friends chose really well with Keeley. We know she had that first 24-hour date but she really hasn’t had much time with Corey since then, and I think she was really keen to have that date to keep that momentum going with the both of them.”

A BIG DECISION FOR FARMER TOM

The biggest moment of the week came from Farmer Tom, who made his final decision – earlier than some expected.

“I wasn’t surprised that he got down to that top two so soon,” Sophie said. “I think they were his front runners from the start and he had really good chemistry with them from the get-go, and even with these new intruders I think he knew that he already had stronger connections with Georgie and Eliza.”

In the end, Tom chose Georgie – something Sophie saw coming.

“I also wasn’t surprised he picked Georgie. I thought they had some great chemistry right from the start and throughout this season. I think another giveaway was him giving her that little final date near the end there instead of one of the new girls.”

“Clearly he knew he didn’t need to explore those any further and he just wanted to spend that more time with Georgie,” she continued. “You could see how happy she was in that finale and how emotional Tom did get. I wish them all the best and hopefully they might still be together!”

