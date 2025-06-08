Jack and Olivia are enjoying some quality romantic time in the hot tub on Farmer Wants A Wife when Olivia drops a bombshell: she isn’t sure that she really wants to have children.

Advertisement

Is this a deal-breaker for young Tassie Farmer Jack?

Farmer Jack: All dressed up to impress his ladies (Credit: CH7)

In the first episode this week on FWAW Jack, 26, and Olivia, 27, head off on a romantic overnight getaway. It was Jack’s parents who met all four of his ladies over lunch and decided that he should take the Queensland vet on the full-day date. And it certainly seems as if the two are hitting it off. But then comes the hot tub and the tricky conversation about kids.

“I guess that was a surprise,” Jack tells TV WEEK. “It was something we didn’t see eye to eye on.”

Advertisement

Is this the end for Jack and Olivia?

While some of the other farmers have kissed every girl they’ve gone on a date with, Jack hasn’t done that. On his date with Hayley, 23, there was a tricky moment where she went in for a kiss and he took a sip from his beer bottle instead!

“At the time, it just didn’t feel quite right to me to do it,” he admits. “And so, when she went in, it was a little bit awkward. I wasn’t there to kiss everyone just for the sake of it, so if I didn’t feel it in the moment, then I didn’t do it. Simple as that.”

Jack has been on dates with Sarah (left), Hayley (second right) and now Olivia (right) (Credit: CH7)

Advertisement

In the week’s second episode Jack and his final three ladies head to Sydney for a black-tie dinner. Tough questions are asked. One of them is whether Jack’s kiss with Sarah on his first date had an impact on his later dates.

“It was possible that maybe that initial kiss made me more hesitant to kiss other girls,” he admits. “Dating a lot of women is an unusual thing for me.”

Although Jack is committed to his dairy farm, music is also a passion for him and, when he was younger, he was in a covers band called Jack and the Beanstalks. Hayley, who went to the same Tasmanian school as Jack, saw him perform at the school’s senior ball.

“She remembered the name of the band,” he says.

Advertisement

Recently, Jack has written some songs ‘just for myself’. He doesn’t plan to release them, and, unlike the season’s other singing farmer, Jarrad, has no plans to go on tour.

“No, that’s not me,” he laughs.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.